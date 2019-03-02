Helfenbein Breaks Guilford Scoring Record in Women's Lacrosse Win Over Sweet Briar

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sophomore Audrey Helfenbein scored a school-record 13 points in Guilford College's 23-0 lacrosse victory over visiting Sweet Briar College Saturday.

Helfenbein, an attacker, scored a season-high five goals and a career-best eight assists to best Lily Colley's '14 former record of 12 points set March 15, 2014, versus Randolph-Macon College. Helfenbein's eight assists in the game rank second in school history. Her 13 points in a game stand fourth among NCAA Division III leaders this year.

Guilford tied the school record for team points in a game (39). The Quakers' 23 goals and 16 assists both stand second in Guilford history. Guilford also recorded the team's ninth shutout in school history, its first since a 21-0 win over Sweet Briar in 2017.

Helfenbein scored 38 seconds into the match when she rolled the cage to find a wide-open net. She scored again 36 seconds later off a Nia Gill assist and had a hat trick by the 26:06 mark of the first half. Helfenbein scored five goals and three assists in the opening period, which helped the hosts to a 14-0 advantage.

Sophomore Grace Moore added six points on three goals and three assists. She also had a game-high seven draw controls. Classmate McCaine Brandt scored a career-high five points on three goals and two assists. Nine different Quakers scored in the game, including Abigail Horchar and Amber Dubois, who both tallied twice.

Guilford goalie Kersten Daneau made one save as the Quakers enjoyed a 42-2 edge in shots. Sammy Holton made 11 stops in goal for the Vixens. Victoria Lawson had three of Sweet Briar's eight ground balls.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers host Ohio Northern University Tuesday (3/5) at 1:00 p.m.