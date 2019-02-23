Guilford Women's Lacrosse Falls at Marymount, 11-7

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Kelly Campbell scored five goals and dished two assists as Marymount University held off Guilford College, 11-7, on Saturday afternoon.

After the non-conference win, the Saints improved to 2-1. The Quakers are now 1-1.

Madison Iandoli led the visitors with three goals and one helper. The junior also caused five turnovers, scooped four ground balls and won three draws.

Marymount led 5-0 and held a 9-2 lead at halftime, but GC rallied late in the game. The Quakers trailed 11-4 with 13:53 remaining, but tallied the match's final three scores to cut the final deficit to four goals.

The Saints led in shots (28-17) and ground balls (19-16). Guilford had the edge in draw controls, 12-8. Junior Cat Thresher won a game-best five draws for GC.

Sophomore Kersten Daneau recorded four saves for the Quakers. Holly Reik allowed two goals and made four saves in the first half for MU. Teammate Morgan Gagnon played the final 30 minutes in the cage for the Saints. She gave up five goals and stopped four Guilford shots.

Jessica Crew and Eliana Cassel both scored twice for the home club. The Quakers got one goal apiece from Holly Kozak, Grace Moore, McCaine Brandt and Hannah Rossheim.

Guilford hosts Pfeiffer University on Wednesday (2/27). The first draw control is at 3 p.m.