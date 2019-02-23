Guilford Women's Lacrosse Falls at Marymount, 11-7

Madison Iandoli '20 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Madison Iandoli '20 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)

Game Leaders

Marymount (Va.)
G: Kelly Campbell - 5
A: Kelly Campbell - 2
Sv: Holly Reik - 8
GB: 3 Players (#2, #5, #14) - 3
Guilford
G: Madison Iandoli - 3
A: Madison Iandoli - 1
Sv: Kersten Daneau - 4
GB: Madison Iandoli - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Marymount (Va.)

Shots

28
17

Ground Balls

16
19

Saves

4
12

Clears

14-22
16-24

Turnovers

27
23

Draw Controls

12
8

Free Position Shots

2-12
4-7
full stats
Feb 23, 2019

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Kelly Campbell scored five goals and dished two assists as Marymount University held off Guilford College, 11-7, on Saturday afternoon.

After the non-conference win, the Saints improved to 2-1. The Quakers are now 1-1.

Madison Iandoli led the visitors with three goals and one helper. The junior also caused five turnovers, scooped four ground balls and won three draws.

Marymount led 5-0 and held a 9-2 lead at halftime, but GC rallied late in the game. The Quakers trailed 11-4 with 13:53 remaining, but tallied the match's final three scores to cut the final deficit to four goals.

The Saints led in shots (28-17) and ground balls (19-16). Guilford had the edge in draw controls, 12-8. Junior Cat Thresher won a game-best five draws for GC.

Sophomore Kersten Daneau recorded four saves for the Quakers. Holly Reik allowed two goals and made four saves in the first half for MU. Teammate Morgan Gagnon played the final 30 minutes in the cage for the Saints. She gave up five goals and stopped four Guilford shots.

Jessica Crew and Eliana Cassel both scored twice for the home club. The Quakers got one goal apiece from Holly Kozak, Grace Moore, McCaine Brandt and Hannah Rossheim

Guilford hosts Pfeiffer University on Wednesday (2/27). The first draw control is at 3 p.m.

Guilford Women's Lacrosse Falls at Marymount, 11-7
February 23, 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Falls at Marymount, 11-7
Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener
February 21, 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener
Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 8, 2019 Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll