Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener

Holly Kozak '19 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
Holly Kozak '19 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: 2 Players (#4, #16) - 4
A: McCaine Brandt - 3
Sv: Kersten Daneau - 12
GB: 3 Players (#4, #14, #20) - 4
Southern Virginia
G: Natalie Rice - 4
A: Lauren Thatcher - 2
Sv: Mary-Kate Johnson - 15
GB: Jordan Gunderson - 3

Team Stats

Southern Virginia
Guilford

Shots

31
41

Ground Balls

13
27

Saves

15
12

Clears

10-22
16-27

Turnovers

25
25

Draw Controls

11
19

Free Position Shots

0-5
2-9
full stats
Feb 21, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Senior Holly Kozak scored four goals and dished one assist as Guilford College defeated Southern Virginia University, 17-12, on Thursday afternoon. The game was the season-opener for both teams.

The Quakers scored the match's first four goals and led 12-5 at halftime.

The Knights, however, rallied and--after a goal from Natalie Rice--trailed 13-10 with 10:46 left in regulation. Rice had four goals for SVU. The home team then responded with four of the next five tallies as they pulled away.

Juniors Madison Iandoli (2 goals, 2 assists) and Abigail Horchar (4 goals) each had four points for the Quakers.

Guilford led in shots (41-31) and ground balls (27-13) and draw controls (19-11). Sophomore Nia Gill won nine draws and netted two goals for GC. Junior Cat Thresher also scored two times and sophomore  Audrey Helfenbein posted a goal and an assist for the Quakers. 

Hannah King recorded three goals and had one helper for Southern Virginia. Mary Kate Johnson garnered 15 saves for the visitors.

Guilford goalkeeper Kersten Daneau earned the win in the cage for the home club. The sophomore recorded 12 saves.

The Quakers play at Marymount (Va.) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener
February 21, 2019 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener
Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 8, 2019 Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll