Guilford Women's Lacrosse Defeats SVU, 17-12, in Season-Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Senior Holly Kozak scored four goals and dished one assist as Guilford College defeated Southern Virginia University, 17-12, on Thursday afternoon. The game was the season-opener for both teams.

The Quakers scored the match's first four goals and led 12-5 at halftime.

The Knights, however, rallied and--after a goal from Natalie Rice--trailed 13-10 with 10:46 left in regulation. Rice had four goals for SVU. The home team then responded with four of the next five tallies as they pulled away.

Juniors Madison Iandoli (2 goals, 2 assists) and Abigail Horchar (4 goals) each had four points for the Quakers.

Guilford led in shots (41-31) and ground balls (27-13) and draw controls (19-11). Sophomore Nia Gill won nine draws and netted two goals for GC. Junior Cat Thresher also scored two times and sophomore Audrey Helfenbein posted a goal and an assist for the Quakers.

Hannah King recorded three goals and had one helper for Southern Virginia. Mary Kate Johnson garnered 15 saves for the visitors.

Guilford goalkeeper Kersten Daneau earned the win in the cage for the home club. The sophomore recorded 12 saves.

The Quakers play at Marymount (Va.) on Saturday at 1 p.m.