Women's Lacrosse Picked Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College's women's lacrosse team placed eighth and earned 26 points in the annual preseason poll conducted by Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) coaches. Washington and Lee University ranked atop the poll released Friday with 81 points and nine first-place votes, while Randolph-Macon College was picked second with 71 points and the conference's final first-place vote.

The Quakers look to build off last year's 6-10 (1-7 ODAC) performance. Guilford returns 15 students, including 10 starters, from last year's team. Junior Madison Iandoli is back on offense, after a season in which she ranked first on the team in goals (39) and points (48). The midfielder also contributed 24 ground balls and 40 draw controls in a Third Team All-ODAC season. Senior Holly Kozak trailed Iandoli with 27 goals and tied her teammate Audrey Helfenbein for second on the team with 33. Iandoli also ranked second on the team with nine assists, trailing sophomore Grace Moore (12). Sophomore midfielder Nia Gill returns after scoring 26 points and leading the team with 65 draw controls in her first college season.

On the defensive side, senior Amber Dubois is looking to build on her rankings from last season, where she had 27 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. Senior Hannah Cohen added 12 ground balls and eight caused turnovers last year. Sophomore Kersten Daneau will be starting in goal for the Quakers this season. Last season, Daneau made five reserve appearances in which she had eight saves and a 10.42 goals against average.

The Quakers start their season and host their first home game against Southern Virginia University on Wednesday, February 20 at Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center.

2019 ODAC Women's Lacrosse Preseason Poll (#) Denotes first-place votes

1. Washington and Lee University (9) 81 pts, 2. Randolph-Macon College (1) 71 pts, 3. University of Lynchburg 65 pts, 4. Shenandoah University 56 pts, 5. Roanoke College 48 pts, 6. Bridgewater College 42 pts, 7. Virginia Wesleyan University 35 pts, 8. Guilford College 26 pts, 9. Ferrum College 16 pts, 10. Randolph College 10 pts.