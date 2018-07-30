Season Review: Guilford Women's Lacrosse

Sarah Sedaghat '18 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Sarah Sedaghat '18 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Jul 30, 2018

The 2018 Guilford College women's lacrosse team recorded a 6-10 record in 2018.

The Quakers got off to a 6-4 start to the season. Highlights included a 16-14 win at crosstown rival Greensboro College on March 28. The visitors trailed 7-6 at halftime before rallying. The tightly contested affair featured eight ties and five lead changes. Grace Moore's free-position goal with 8:43 left in regulation was the winning goal. Holly Kozak paced the Quakers with four goals and Madison Iandoli netted three. Sarah Sedaghat finished with 10 stops in goal and earned the victory.

Four days prior, Guilford garnered a convincing 20-4 win over Old Dominion Athletic rival Randolph College. Nia Gill and Iandoli both scored five goals in the rout, which proved to be GC's lone conference victory. In a 23-1 win over Salem College on March 17, GC scored the second most goals in program history.

Perhaps the most exciting contest of the season was the season finale vs. visiting Virginia Wesleyan on Guilford's Senior Day. The Quakers lost, 17-16, after Tori Manahan's man-up goal with seven seconds remaining in regulation. VWU led 16-13 with 4:24 remaining, but the Quakers got two goals from Audrey Helfenbein and one from Cat Thresher to tie the match. Helfenbein's second goal of the run--and her match-best sixth of the game--came with just 22 seconds left in the second half. Sedaghat had 13 saves in the contest.

The Quakers had many memorable individuals over the course of the season. Iandoli earned Third Team All-ODAC honors. The sophomore midfielder, led the Quakers with a career-high 48 points on a team-best 39 goals and nine assists. She also topped Guilford with 22 caused turnovers and stood third with 40 draw controls.

Sedaghat notched 19 saves against Lynchburg, the fifth most in program history. The senior made 139 saves for the year and had all of GC's decisions between the pipes. She leaves Guilford after recording 191 stops.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers could return as many as 16 letter winners and 10 starters next spring.

Season Review: Guilford Women's Lacrosse
July 30, 2018 Season Review: Guilford Women's Lacrosse
Guilford Women's Lacrosse Lands IWLCA Academic Honors
July 23, 2018 Guilford Women's Lacrosse Lands IWLCA Academic Honors
153 Named to Spring 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
July 9, 2018 153 Named to Spring 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford's Madison Iandoli Named to All-ODAC Lacrosse Team
May 9, 2018 Guilford's Madison Iandoli Named to All-ODAC Lacrosse Team
Late Score Gives Virginia Wesleyan 17-16 Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
April 28, 2018 Late Score Gives Virginia Wesleyan 17-16 Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2018 Quakies Awards
April 22, 2018 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2018 Quakies Awards
Shenandoah Tops Guilford, 18-9, in ODAC Women's Lacrosse Action
April 21, 2018 Shenandoah Tops Guilford, 18-9, in ODAC Women's Lacrosse Action
Lynchburg Downs Quakers, 19-11, in ODAC Match
April 17, 2018 Lynchburg Downs Quakers, 19-11, in ODAC Match
Washington and Lee Powers to ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
April 14, 2018 Washington and Lee Powers to ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
Randolph-Macon Runs Past Guilford for ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win
April 7, 2018 Randolph-Macon Runs Past Guilford for ODAC Women's Lacrosse Win
Quakers' Men Drop ODAC Lacrosse Decision at Lynchburg College
April 7, 2018 Quakers' Men Drop ODAC Lacrosse Decision at Lynchburg College
Guilford Pair Earns NCAA Division III's CoSIDA Student Program Grants
April 5, 2018 Guilford Pair Earns NCAA Division III's CoSIDA Student Program Grants
Guilford Drops 14-7 Women's Lacrosse Match at Bridgewater
March 31, 2018 Guilford Drops 14-7 Women's Lacrosse Match at Bridgewater
Guilford Rallies to 16-14 Women's Lacrosse Win at Greensboro College
March 28, 2018 Guilford Rallies to 16-14 Women's Lacrosse Win at Greensboro College
Gill and Iandoli Lead Women's Lacrosse Romp Over Randolph
March 24, 2018 Gill and Iandoli Lead Women's Lacrosse Romp Over Randolph
Quakers' Drop Women's Lacrosse ODAC Opener at Roanoke
March 21, 2018 Quakers' Drop Women's Lacrosse ODAC Opener at Roanoke
Kozak Scores Five Goals in Guilford Women's Lacrosse Rout of Salem
March 17, 2018 Kozak Scores Five Goals in Guilford Women's Lacrosse Rout of Salem
Quakers Stop King's (Pa.), 16-9, in Women's Lacrosse
March 9, 2018 Quakers Stop King's (Pa.), 16-9, in Women's Lacrosse
Quakers' Rally Falls Short in 12-10 Women's Lacrosse Loss to Pfeiffer
March 7, 2018 Quakers' Rally Falls Short in 12-10 Women's Lacrosse Loss to Pfeiffer
Drew University Claims 19-5 Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
March 5, 2018 Drew University Claims 19-5 Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Marymount Improves to 4-0 With Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
March 3, 2018 Marymount Improves to 4-0 With Women's Lacrosse Win at Guilford
Guilford Thumps Ferrum, 17-5, In Women's Lacrosse Home Opener
February 28, 2018 Guilford Thumps Ferrum, 17-5, In Women's Lacrosse Home Opener
Strong Second Half Carries Guilford to Women's Lacrosse Win at Averett
February 13, 2018 Strong Second Half Carries Guilford to Women's Lacrosse Win at Averett
Guilford Picked Seventh in ODAC Women's Lacrosse Preseason Poll
February 2, 2018 Guilford Picked Seventh in ODAC Women's Lacrosse Preseason Poll
182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 3, 2018 182 Named to Fall 2017 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
October 9, 2017 Guilford Lacrosse Teams Break Fundraising Goals in Autism Run
Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
October 1, 2017 Guilford Athletics Participates in CAN DO Food Drive
Charlotte Dixon Named Interim Head Women's Lacrosse Coach
September 15, 2017 Charlotte Dixon Named Interim Head Women's Lacrosse Coach