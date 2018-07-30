Season Review: Guilford Women's Lacrosse

The 2018 Guilford College women's lacrosse team recorded a 6-10 record in 2018.

The Quakers got off to a 6-4 start to the season. Highlights included a 16-14 win at crosstown rival Greensboro College on March 28. The visitors trailed 7-6 at halftime before rallying. The tightly contested affair featured eight ties and five lead changes. Grace Moore's free-position goal with 8:43 left in regulation was the winning goal. Holly Kozak paced the Quakers with four goals and Madison Iandoli netted three. Sarah Sedaghat finished with 10 stops in goal and earned the victory.

Four days prior, Guilford garnered a convincing 20-4 win over Old Dominion Athletic rival Randolph College. Nia Gill and Iandoli both scored five goals in the rout, which proved to be GC's lone conference victory. In a 23-1 win over Salem College on March 17, GC scored the second most goals in program history.

Perhaps the most exciting contest of the season was the season finale vs. visiting Virginia Wesleyan on Guilford's Senior Day. The Quakers lost, 17-16, after Tori Manahan's man-up goal with seven seconds remaining in regulation. VWU led 16-13 with 4:24 remaining, but the Quakers got two goals from Audrey Helfenbein and one from Cat Thresher to tie the match. Helfenbein's second goal of the run--and her match-best sixth of the game--came with just 22 seconds left in the second half. Sedaghat had 13 saves in the contest.

The Quakers had many memorable individuals over the course of the season. Iandoli earned Third Team All-ODAC honors. The sophomore midfielder, led the Quakers with a career-high 48 points on a team-best 39 goals and nine assists. She also topped Guilford with 22 caused turnovers and stood third with 40 draw controls.

Sedaghat notched 19 saves against Lynchburg, the fifth most in program history. The senior made 139 saves for the year and had all of GC's decisions between the pipes. She leaves Guilford after recording 191 stops.

Coach Charlotte Dixon's Quakers could return as many as 16 letter winners and 10 starters next spring.