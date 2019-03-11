Guilford's Gauldin Named D3hoops.com South Region Rookie of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Guilford College's Lindsay Gauldin was named the 2018-19 D3hoops.com South Region Rookie of the Year honor Monday. She is the first Quaker so honored.

A 5-9 guard/forward, Gauldin won Guilford's fourth Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women's Basketball Rookie of the Year Award last month. She averaged 13.3 points, a team-high 10.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 steals in 26 games. Gauldin led the ODAC and ranked fourth in the South with 12 double-doubles, the eighth-best total in school history. She also stands among the South's best in rebounds (5th, 265), defensive rebounds per game (6th, 7.2), total rebounds per game (7th) and steals per outing (7th, 2.54). Gauldin shot nearly 55 percent from the floor and was one of two ODAC students who averaged 10 or more points and rebounds per game.

A member of the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for week five, Gauldin was an all-tournament selection at Guilford's Daly 7 Classic in November. She led Guilford's scorers 12 times this year and was the team's top rebounder in 20 games. One of her best performances was a 30-point, 12-rebound effort in the Quakers' January 16 setback to the University of Lynchburg.

Gauldin's 347 points rank second in school history among freshmen and are the most by a Quakers' rookie since Laura Haynes '98 set the record in 1995 with 565 points. Gauldin's 265 rookie rebounds stand second only to Haynes 271. Gauldin also ranks second among Guilford's leaders in assists (71) and steals (66) by a first-year student.

Gauldin helped coach Stephanie Flamini's team to the Quakers' fourth ODAC regular-season title and a 20-5 overall record (16-2 ODAC). Flamini is slated to return Gauldin, plus 10 others from this year's team, next fall.