Guilford's Gauldin Named D3hoops.com South Region Rookie of the Year

Lindsay Gauldin '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Lindsay Gauldin '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Mar 11, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Guilford College's Lindsay Gauldin was named the 2018-19 D3hoops.com South Region Rookie of the Year honor Monday. She is the first Quaker so honored.

A 5-9 guard/forward, Gauldin won Guilford's fourth Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Women's Basketball Rookie of the Year Award last month. She averaged 13.3 points, a team-high 10.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 steals in 26 games. Gauldin led the ODAC and ranked fourth in the South with 12 double-doubles, the eighth-best total in school history. She also stands among the South's best in rebounds (5th, 265), defensive rebounds per game (6th, 7.2), total rebounds per game (7th) and steals per outing (7th, 2.54). Gauldin shot nearly 55 percent from the floor and was one of two ODAC students who averaged 10 or more points and rebounds per game.

A member of the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for week five, Gauldin was an all-tournament selection at Guilford's Daly 7 Classic in November. She led Guilford's scorers 12 times this year and was the team's top rebounder in 20 games. One of her best performances was a 30-point, 12-rebound effort in the Quakers' January 16 setback to the University of Lynchburg.

Gauldin's 347 points rank second in school history among freshmen and are the most by a Quakers' rookie since Laura Haynes '98 set the record in 1995 with 565 points. Gauldin's 265 rookie rebounds stand second only to Haynes 271. Gauldin also ranks second among Guilford's leaders in assists (71) and steals (66) by a first-year student.

Gauldin helped coach Stephanie Flamini's team to the Quakers' fourth ODAC regular-season title and a 20-5 overall record (16-2 ODAC). Flamini is slated to return Gauldin, plus 10 others from this year's team, next fall.

 

Guilford's Gauldin Named D3hoops.com South Region Rookie of the Year
March 11, 2019 Guilford's Gauldin Named D3hoops.com South Region Rookie of the Year
Hornets Upset Top-Seeded Quakers in Overtime at ODAC Women's Hoops Tourney
February 22, 2019 Hornets Upset Top-Seeded Quakers in Overtime at ODAC Women's Hoops Tourney
Guilford's Miracle Walters Earns Google Cloud Academic All-District Honors
February 21, 2019 Guilford's Miracle Walters Earns Google Cloud Academic All-District Honors
Guilford's Stephanie Flamini Named ODAC Women's Basketball Coach of the Year
February 20, 2019 Guilford's Stephanie Flamini Named ODAC Women's Basketball Coach of the Year
Guilford Stops Randolph-Macon, 57-41, for 20th Women's Hoops Win
February 16, 2019 Guilford Stops Randolph-Macon, 57-41, for 20th Women's Hoops Win
Quaker Women's Basketball Defeats William Peace, 78-37
February 11, 2019 Quaker Women's Basketball Defeats William Peace, 78-37
Women's Basketball Clips Eagles, 72-57; Clinches ODAC Regular-Season Crown
February 9, 2019 Women's Basketball Clips Eagles, 72-57; Clinches ODAC Regular-Season Crown
Guilford Basketball Teams Ranked in First South Region Polls of 2019
February 6, 2019 Guilford Basketball Teams Ranked in First South Region Polls of 2019
Women's Basketball Holds Off Randolph For Sixth Straight Win, 56-53
February 6, 2019 Women's Basketball Holds Off Randolph For Sixth Straight Win, 56-53
Women's Basketball Defeats Generals, 64-51, for Fifth Straight Win
February 2, 2019 Women's Basketball Defeats Generals, 64-51, for Fifth Straight Win
Guilford's Stephanie Flamini to Appear on Hoopsville Marathon Show
January 31, 2019 Guilford's Stephanie Flamini to Appear on Hoopsville Marathon Show
Guilford Stops Hollins, 55-41, For Fourth Straight Victory
January 30, 2019 Guilford Stops Hollins, 55-41, For Fourth Straight Victory
Guilford Women Rally For 73-57 ODAC Hoops Win at EMU
January 26, 2019 Guilford Women Rally For 73-57 ODAC Hoops Win at EMU
Guilford Women Shut Down Ferrum, 46-27, in ODAC Basketball
January 23, 2019 Guilford Women Shut Down Ferrum, 46-27, in ODAC Basketball
Guilford Women Keep League Lead in ODAC Win Over Virginia Wesleyan
January 19, 2019 Guilford Women Keep League Lead in ODAC Win Over Virginia Wesleyan
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Quakers' Women Fall in ODAC Basketball Game at Lynchburg, 85-76
January 16, 2019 Quakers' Women Fall in ODAC Basketball Game at Lynchburg, 85-76
Guilford's Miracle Walters Named ODAC Player of the Week
January 14, 2019 Guilford's Miracle Walters Named ODAC Player of the Week
Quaker Women's Basketball Rallies for 60-53 Win Over Randolph-Macon
January 12, 2019 Quaker Women's Basketball Rallies for 60-53 Win Over Randolph-Macon
Women's Basketball Upends #21 Emory & Henry, 77-57
January 9, 2019 Women's Basketball Upends #21 Emory & Henry, 77-57
Guilford Women Hold off Shenandoah in ODAC Road Game
January 5, 2019 Guilford Women Hold off Shenandoah in ODAC Road Game
Quaker Women Cruise Over Hollins in ODAC Game, 70-41
January 2, 2019 Quaker Women Cruise Over Hollins in ODAC Game, 70-41
Oglethorpe Ends Guilford Women's Basketball Team's Winning Streak, 47-42
December 16, 2018 Oglethorpe Ends Guilford Women's Basketball Team's Winning Streak, 47-42
Quakers' Women Win Fifth Straight, 73-60 Over Meredith
December 14, 2018 Quakers' Women Win Fifth Straight, 73-60 Over Meredith
Miracle Walters Scores 28 as Guilford Wins at Bridgewater, 83-80
December 8, 2018 Miracle Walters Scores 28 as Guilford Wins at Bridgewater, 83-80
Hot-Shooting Quakers Post 70-55 Women's Basketball Win Over N.C. Wesleyan
December 2, 2018 Hot-Shooting Quakers Post 70-55 Women's Basketball Win Over N.C. Wesleyan
Women's Basketball Beats Eastern Mennonite, 62-57, in ODAC Game
December 1, 2018 Women's Basketball Beats Eastern Mennonite, 62-57, in ODAC Game
Lindsay Gauldin Scores 23 as Quakers' Women's Basketball Team Wins at Roanoke, 61-53
November 28, 2018 Lindsay Gauldin Scores 23 as Quakers' Women's Basketball Team Wins at Roanoke, 61-53
Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for 56-46 Women's Basketball Win Over Guilford
November 25, 2018 Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for 56-46 Women's Basketball Win Over Guilford
Women's Basketball Wins at Salem College, 62-50
November 20, 2018 Women's Basketball Wins at Salem College, 62-50
Women's Basketball Falls to Emory, 67-45
November 18, 2018 Women's Basketball Falls to Emory, 67-45
Women's Basketball Upended by Greensboro, 64-53
November 17, 2018 Women's Basketball Upended by Greensboro, 64-53
Women's Basketball Holds Off Roanoke in Season-Opener
November 13, 2018 Women's Basketball Holds Off Roanoke in Season-Opener
Guilford Picked Fourth in ODAC Women's Basketball Poll
October 25, 2018 Guilford Picked Fourth in ODAC Women's Basketball Poll
Women's Basketball Releases 2018-19 Schedule
September 20, 2018 Women's Basketball Releases 2018-19 Schedule