Guilford Stops Randolph-Macon, 57-41, for 20th Women's Hoops Win

ASHLAND, Va. - Freshman Lindsay Gauldin scored a game-high 18 points and junior Miracle Walters recorded a double-double to lead Guilford College over Randolph-Macon College, 57-41, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game Saturday afternoon.

Guilford (20-5, 16-2 ODAC), winners of nine straight, led from the game's opening minute. Randolph-Macon fell to 17-8 overall and 12-6 in the ODAC. The Quakers secured their 10th 20-win season in school history and their third in four years. Guilford has won 13 of its last 14 contests and 18 of its last 20 outings. The team's .889 conference winning percentage is a school record.

Walters, the reigning ODAC Player of the Week, recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the year. She shot 5-of-10 from the field and converted 2-of-4 free throws. Gauldin was 8-of-12 shooting, including 2-of 2 from beyond the arc. She picked up eight of the Quakers' 51 rebounds.

Guilford's defense shut down Randolph-Macon's offense. The Yellow Jackets missed their first nine shots before finally scoring with 3:26 left in the first quarter. Gauldin led Guilford with 13 points at the half, which saw the visitors holding a 28-12 advantage.

Guilford shot 42 percent (23-55) from the floor and held Randolph-Macon to 18 percent (11-60) shooting. The Quakers won the battle of the boards, 51-37. Guilford scored 30 points in the paint, compared to the Yellow Jackets' 10.

Victoria Young, Calyn Davis, and Monell Dunlap each added six points for Guilford. Dunlap pulled down eight rebounds off the bench. Brianna Allen set a career-high with seven assists.

Randolph-Macon played without its top three scorers for the game. Becca Arrington led the team with 15 points and four three-pointers but was the lone Yellow Jacket in double figures. Aimee Bell picked up nine points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets but was just 3-of-13 shooting.

Guilford, which secured its fourth regular-season ODAC crown last Saturday, earned the first seed for next week's ODAC Tournament. Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers earned an opening-round bye and will play a quarterfinal contest February 22 at 1:00 p.m. in the Salem (Va.) Civic Center against the winner of Tuesday's first-round game between Shenandoah University and Bridgewater College.