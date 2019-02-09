Women's Basketball Clips Eagles, 72-57; Clinches ODAC Regular-Season Crown

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Lindsay Gauldin posted a team-high 18 points as Guilford College won its seventh straight game, 72-57, over visiting Bridgewater College. The victory also clinched an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) regular-season championship for the Quakers.



The Quakers improved to 18-5 and 15-2 in the ODAC. Guilford has won 11 of 12 games and 16 of its last 18 last outings. The Eagles dropped to 14-9 overall and 8-8 in conference play.



Gauldin was 5-of-8 shooting, made 7-of-8 free throws and grabbed a game-best eight rebounds for the home club. Calyn Davis and Julie Carini both contributed 14 points for Guilford. Miracle Walters (13 points) was the fourth Quaker to record digits in the game. Brianna Allen netted eight points and fell two points short of having all five Guilford starters scored in double figures. Davis had four steals in the contest.



Bridgewater never led in the game. Helped by Gauldin's eight points, Guilford led 16-13 after the first quarter. Madison Baum tallied eight points in the first period for the Eagles. Bridgewater rallied to tie the contest twice in the second period, the second time at 22-22 with 3:20 left in the half. The home team, however, outscored the Eagles 5-2 the rest of the way and Guilford held a 27-24 edge at the break.



Guilford blew the game open in the third quarter. The Quakers made 9-of-15 shots in the period and outscored Bridgewater, 27-14. The Quakers' biggest lead was 17 points after Gauldin's three-pointer with 1:36 left in the third quarter pushed the score to 52-35. In the final period, Briana Moore hit two free throws with 3:37 remaining to close the margin to 63-55, but the visitors got no closer.



Moore recorded a game-high 20 points for the Eagles. She was 8-of-15 from the field and collected a team-best six rebounds. Baum netted 10 points in the game, with just two coming in the final three quarters. Guilford held Rebecca Harvey to eight points (2-10 shooting), six below her season average.



Guilford shot 49 percent (24-of-49) to Bridgewater's 40 percent (21-of-53) for the game. The Quakers committed 12 turnovers and forced 20 Bridgewater miscues. The Eagles won the battle of the boards, 33-30.



The Quakers host William Peace University Monday (2/11) at 5:30 p.m. in Guilford's final regular-season home game.