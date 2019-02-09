Women's Basketball Clips Eagles, 72-57; Clinches ODAC Regular-Season Crown

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Lindsay Gauldin posted a team-high 18 points as Guilford College won its seventh straight game, 72-57, over visiting Bridgewater College. The victory also clinched an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) regular-season championship for the Quakers.
The Quakers improved to 18-5 and 15-2 in the ODAC. Guilford has won 11 of 12 games and 16 of its last 18 last outings. The Eagles dropped to 14-9 overall and 8-8 in conference play.
Gauldin was 5-of-8 shooting, made 7-of-8 free throws and grabbed a game-best eight rebounds for the home club. Calyn Davis and Julie Carini both contributed 14 points for Guilford. Miracle Walters (13 points) was the fourth Quaker to record digits in the game. Brianna Allen netted eight points and fell two points short of having all five Guilford starters scored in double figures. Davis had four steals in the contest.
Bridgewater never led in the game. Helped by Gauldin's eight points, Guilford led 16-13 after the first quarter. Madison Baum tallied eight points in the first period for the Eagles. Bridgewater rallied to tie the contest twice in the second period, the second time at 22-22 with 3:20 left in the half. The home team, however, outscored the Eagles 5-2 the rest of the way and Guilford held a 27-24 edge at the break.
Guilford blew the game open in the third quarter. The Quakers made 9-of-15 shots in the period and outscored Bridgewater, 27-14. The Quakers' biggest lead was 17 points after Gauldin's three-pointer with 1:36 left in the third quarter pushed the score to 52-35. In the final period, Briana Moore hit two free throws with 3:37 remaining to close the margin to 63-55, but the visitors got no closer.
Moore recorded a game-high 20 points for the Eagles. She was 8-of-15 from the field and collected a team-best six rebounds. Baum netted 10 points in the game, with just two coming in the final three quarters. Guilford held Rebecca Harvey to eight points (2-10 shooting), six below her season average.
Guilford shot 49 percent (24-of-49) to Bridgewater's 40 percent (21-of-53) for the game. The Quakers committed 12 turnovers and forced 20 Bridgewater miscues. The Eagles won the battle of the boards, 33-30.
The Quakers host William Peace University Monday (2/11) at 5:30 p.m. in Guilford's final regular-season home game.
February 6, 2019 Guilford Basketball Teams Ranked in First South Region Polls of 2019
February 6, 2019 Women's Basketball Holds Off Randolph For Sixth Straight Win, 56-53
February 2, 2019 Women's Basketball Defeats Generals, 64-51, for Fifth Straight Win
January 31, 2019 Guilford's Stephanie Flamini to Appear on Hoopsville Marathon Show
January 30, 2019 Guilford Stops Hollins, 55-41, For Fourth Straight Victory
January 26, 2019 Guilford Women Rally For 73-57 ODAC Hoops Win at EMU
January 23, 2019 Guilford Women Shut Down Ferrum, 46-27, in ODAC Basketball
January 19, 2019 Guilford Women Keep League Lead in ODAC Win Over Virginia Wesleyan
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 Quakers' Women Fall in ODAC Basketball Game at Lynchburg, 85-76
January 14, 2019 Guilford's Miracle Walters Named ODAC Player of the Week
January 12, 2019 Quaker Women's Basketball Rallies for 60-53 Win Over Randolph-Macon
January 9, 2019 Women's Basketball Upends #21 Emory & Henry, 77-57
January 5, 2019 Guilford Women Hold off Shenandoah in ODAC Road Game
January 2, 2019 Quaker Women Cruise Over Hollins in ODAC Game, 70-41
December 16, 2018 Oglethorpe Ends Guilford Women's Basketball Team's Winning Streak, 47-42
December 14, 2018 Quakers' Women Win Fifth Straight, 73-60 Over Meredith
December 8, 2018 Miracle Walters Scores 28 as Guilford Wins at Bridgewater, 83-80
December 1, 2018 Women's Basketball Beats Eastern Mennonite, 62-57, in ODAC Game
November 25, 2018 Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for 56-46 Women's Basketball Win Over Guilford
November 20, 2018 Women's Basketball Wins at Salem College, 62-50
November 18, 2018 Women's Basketball Falls to Emory, 67-45
November 17, 2018 Women's Basketball Upended by Greensboro, 64-53
November 13, 2018 Women's Basketball Holds Off Roanoke in Season-Opener
October 25, 2018 Guilford Picked Fourth in ODAC Women's Basketball Poll
September 20, 2018 Women's Basketball Releases 2018-19 Schedule