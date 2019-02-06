Women's Basketball Holds Off Randolph For Sixth Straight Win, 56-53

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Miracle Walters scored a game-high 17 points, and Lindsay Gauldin made a game-winning three-pointer with four seconds left, as Guilford College won at Randolph College, 56-53, on Wednesday night.

The Quakers, who are ranked eighth in the NCAA's regional rankings, improved to 17-5 and 14-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The win was their sixth straight and 10th in its last 11 contests. The hot Quakers have won 15 of 17 games and remain in first place in the conference.

Guilford never trailed in the game. GC scored the game's first basket and held a 10-8 edge after the first quarter. The Quakers held the Wildcats to 26-percent (8-of-31) shooting in the first half and held a 25-18 edge at the break.

The Quakers kept the pressure on and scored the first 10 points to begin the quarter. GC stretched the margin to 18 points with 1:38 remaining in the period for its largest lead. Guilford held a 42-28 advantage heading to the final 10 minutes.

Randolph, however, rallied in the final frame. RC's pressure defense forced 24 turnovers and outscored 21-7 over the first six minutes of the period. Ellen Jackson's basket with 4:00 left evened the game at 49-49.

RC's Dominique Jackson later made a layup to tie it again at 53 all with 14 seconds on the clock. The Quakers' Brianna Allen then found Gauldin wide open on the right wing and she converted the game-winning shot from beyond the arc. Amber Garrett's long trey as time expired missed as Guilford held on for the win.

Walters was 7-of-9 shooting and made 3-of-5 free throws for GC. Gauldin had 10 points and eight rebounds for visitors. Nine different Quakers scored in the contest. Guilford had a big edge in rebounding, 42-27.

Jackson and Yanessa Cabrera each had 11 points for the WildCats. Sara Bane contributed 10 points for the home team. Guilford held Mikayla Sink to five points, seven below her scoring average.

Losers of seven straight games, the WildCats dropped to 4-18, 2-13 in the league action. Randolph now trails Guilford 45-4 in the all-time series.

Guilford shot 24-52 for 46-percent in the game. Randolph was 24-of-64 (38-percent) from the field.

The Quakers host Bridgewater College on Saturday (2/9). The "Play 4 Kay" cancer awareness game begins at 2 p.m.