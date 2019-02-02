Women's Basketball Defeats Generals, 64-51, for Fifth Straight Win

Game Leaders

Washington and Lee
Pts: Megan Horn - 13
Reb: Jordan Diehl - 10
Ast: Jordan Diehl - 5
Guilford
Pts: Lindsay Gauldin - 17
Reb: Lindsay Gauldin - 15
Ast: Calyn Davis - 6

Team Stats

Washington and Lee
Guilford

Field Goals

(19-60)
(25-59)

Field Goal %

31.7%
42.4%

Rebounds

35
45

Assists

8
12

Turnovers

11
10

Pts off Turnovers

8
14

2nd Chance Pts

8
12

Pts in the Paint

28
40

Fastbreak Pts

8
4

Bench Pts

12
19
full stats
Feb 02, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Freshman Lindsay Gauldin recorded game highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds as Guilford College defeated visiting Washington and Lee University, 64-51, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Saturday afternoon.

The Quakers--winners of five straight and nine of its last 10 contests--improved to 16-5 and 13-2 in conference play. Guilford remains in first place in the league standings, one game ahead of Emory & Henry in the loss column. The Generals fell to 14-8 and 10-5 in the ODAC.

Gauldin, who recorded her league-leading 11th double-double of the season, was 6-of-12 shooting and converted 4-of-6 free throws for GC. Miracle Walters contributed 12 points for the home team and Julie Carini added 11 and collected eight boards. Monell Dunlap and Victoria Young came off the bench to score 10 and nine points respectively for Guilford.

The Generals led by as many as six points in the second period before Guilford had a 5-0 run to close the half. The Quakers led 31-29 at halftime. 

The visitors trailed 48-38 heading to the final quarter. W&L cut the deficit to five points twice in the last 10 minutes. Erin Hughes made a jumper with 1:15 remaining to trim the margin to 56-51. Guilford then outscored Washington and Lee 8-0 the rest of the way. Dunlap converted a layup and Gauldin and Walters combined to go 6-6 from the charity stripe during that stretch.

Guilford shot 42-percent (25-59) and held W&L to 32-percent (19-60) shooting. Washington and Lee lost the battle of the boards, 45-35. The home club led in bench points (19-12) and paint points (40-28).

Megan Horn tallied 13 points and was the lone General to score in double digits. Horn, however, was held scoreless in the second half. Guilford held Taylor Casey--W&L's top scorer--to six points, 10.8 points below her average. Jordan Diehl grabbed 10 rebounds for the visitors. W&L entered the game third in the ODAC standings. 

The Quakers--winners of 14 of its last 16 games--play at Randolph College on Wednesday (1/6). The ODAC contest tips off at 7 p.m. 

 

 
 
 

 

