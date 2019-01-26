Guilford Women Rally For 73-57 ODAC Hoops Win at EMU

Lindsay Gauldin '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Lindsay Gauldin - 22
Reb: 2 Players (#03, #50) - 8
Ast: 2 Players (#12, #21) - 4
East. Mennonite
Pts: Lindsey Krisak - 16
Reb: Chrissy Delawder - 7
Ast: Lindsey Krisak - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
East. Mennonite

Field Goals

(30-61)
(20-54)

Field Goal %

49.2%
37.0%

Rebounds

36
29

Assists

15
10

Turnovers

10
12

Pts off Turnovers

19
8

2nd Chance Pts

12
4

Pts in the Paint

50
22

Fastbreak Pts

8
9

Bench Pts

10
18
full stats
Jan 26, 2019

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Freshman Lindsay Gauldin scored a game-high 22 points as Guilford College rallied for 73-57 win at Eastern Mennonite University on Saturday afternoon.

Gauldin was nine of-13 shooting, tallied 16 points in the second half and had seven steals and four assists for the visitors.

The first place Quakers improved to 14-5 and 11-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play. The victory was GC's seventh in the last eight games. The Royals dropped to 9-10 and 6-6 in the league.

Guilford trailed 28-25 at halftime before catching fire in the second half. GC outscored EMU 23-8 and shot 67-percent in the third quarter. The Quakers shot 61-percent and outscored the Royals 25-21 in the final 10 minutes.

Junior Miracle Walters had 19 points on seven-of-13 shooting for and added three steals for Guilford. Freshman Calyn Davis (six-of-13 from the field) netted 14 points for the Quakers.

Guilford led in paint points, 50-22, and had the edge in points off turnovers, 19-5. For the game, Guilford shot 30-61 (49-percent) to Eastern Mennonite's 20-54 (37-percent). The visitors won the battle of the boards, 36-29.

Lindsay Krisak paced the Royals with 16 points. She was 5-10 shooting and made four-of-six shots beyond the arc. Jess Washington contributed 13 points off the bench for EMU. Eastern Mennonite had eight three-pointers to the Quakers' three.

Guilford plays at Hollins University on Wednesday (1/30) at 7 p.m.

Guilford Women Rally For 73-57 ODAC Hoops Win at EMU
