Guilford Women Shut Down Ferrum, 46-27, in ODAC Basketball

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Miracle Walters scored a game-high 10 points in Guilford College's 46-27 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball victory over Ferrum College Wednesday night.

The Quakers (13-5, 10-2 ODAC) held the Panthers (3-15, 1-10 ODAC) to 24.4 percent shooting from the floor and forced 18 turnovers in yielding their fewest points in a game since a 65-25 win over Shenandoah University February 7, 2015.

Rookie Calyn Davis scored nine points off of three three-pointers and dished out a game-high four assists for the Quakers, who led throughout. Classmate Lindsay Gauldin contributed eight points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a career-high five steals. Guilford has won 11 of its last 13 games.

Jessy Nichols and Autumn Hubbard scored six points apiece for Ferrum, which dropped its 13th straight game.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers visit league-rival Eastern Mennonite University Saturday (1/26) in Harrisonburg, Va.