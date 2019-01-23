Guilford Women Shut Down Ferrum, 46-27, in ODAC Basketball

Game Leaders

Ferrum
Pts: 2 Players (#21, #32) - 6
Reb: 2 Players (#22, #34) - 5
Ast: Kelsey Mosley - 2
Guilford
Pts: Miracle Walters - 10
Reb: Lindsay Gauldin - 7
Ast: Calyn Davis - 4

Team Stats

Ferrum
Guilford

Field Goals

(11-45)
(18-43)

Field Goal %

24.4%
41.9%

Rebounds

28
34

Assists

4
12

Turnovers

18
19

Pts off Turnovers

9
13

2nd Chance Pts

2
0

Pts in the Paint

14
18

Fastbreak Pts

2
2

Bench Pts

19
13
full stats
Jan 23, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Miracle Walters scored a game-high 10 points in Guilford College's 46-27 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball victory over Ferrum College Wednesday night.

The Quakers (13-5, 10-2 ODAC) held the Panthers (3-15, 1-10 ODAC) to 24.4 percent shooting from the floor and forced 18 turnovers in yielding their fewest points in a game since a 65-25 win over Shenandoah University February 7, 2015.

Rookie Calyn Davis scored nine points off of three three-pointers and dished out a game-high four assists for the Quakers, who led throughout. Classmate Lindsay Gauldin contributed eight points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a career-high five steals. Guilford has won 11 of its last 13 games.

Jessy Nichols and Autumn Hubbard scored six points apiece for Ferrum, which dropped its 13th straight game.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers visit league-rival Eastern Mennonite University Saturday (1/26) in Harrisonburg, Va.

