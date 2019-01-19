Guilford Women Keep League Lead in ODAC Win Over Virginia Wesleyan

Lindsay Gauldin '22 (Emily Heck '21 photo)

Game Leaders

Va. Wesleyan
Pts: 2 Players (#33, #40) - 11
Reb: Amanda Gerni - 10
Ast: Amanda Gerni - 4
Guilford
Pts: Lindsay Gauldin - 15
Reb: Lindsay Gauldin - 12
Ast: Brianna Allen - 3

Team Stats

Va. Wesleyan
Guilford

Field Goals

(21-63)
(19-46)

Field Goal %

33.3%
41.3%

Rebounds

39
36

Assists

9
8

Turnovers

12
16

Pts off Turnovers

17
9

2nd Chance Pts

17
3

Pts in the Paint

28
28

Fastbreak Pts

2
0

Bench Pts

17
9
full stats
Jan 19, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Lindsay Gauldin had 15 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs, in Guilford College's 55-51 Old Dominion Athletic Conference basketball win over visiting Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday. The Quakers' 10th win in 12 games kept them in sole possession of first place in the league standings and salvaged a split of the season series with the second-place Marlins (10-8, 7-4 ODAC).

Gauldin, who did not score in the Marlins' home win over the Quakers (12-5, 9-2 ODAC) in November, notched her team-leading 10th double-double of the season and also contributed two steals and two assists in 34 minutes. She had nine points by halftime, which helped the hosts to a 31-27 advantage. Her traditional three-point play with 4:33 left in the third quarter opened a 40-29 Quakers' lead, their biggest of the game.

Two Reagan Holmes free throws with less than two seconds left in the third got the Marlins back to within 42-35 after three quarters. They trailed by three points on three separate occasions in the final stanza but drew no closer until a Jada Lewis putback made it a 52-50 game with 15 seconds left in regulation. Virginia Wesleyan quickly fouled Calyn Davis and the Quakers' rookie made both free throws with 12 ticks left to restore a four-point margin. The teams traded single free throws in the final five seconds to provide the final margin.

Davis added 10 points and Miracle Walters added nine for the Quakers, who were 15 for 22 from the free-throw lines, compared to the Marlins' 6-for-9 shooting at the stripe. Brianna Allen added four points, six boards, and three assists. Julie Carini notched eight points, four boards, and a game-best three blocks.

Amanda Gerni's double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) paced the Marlins. Mak McSweeney added 11 points off the bench and Sabrina Jones contributed eight points and eight boards. Guilford limited ODAC scoring leader Jayla Harris to eight points on 4 of 13 field-goal shooting, more than 12 points below her season scoring average.

Coach Stephanie Flamini's Quakers host league-rival Ferrum College Wednesday (1/23) at 7:00 p.m.

