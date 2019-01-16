Quaker Women Fall in ODAC Game at Lynchburg, 85-76

Lindsay Gauldin '22 (Emily Heck '21 photo)
LYNCHBURG, Va -- Maggie Quarles scored a game-high 32 points as the University of Lynchburg defeated visiting Guilford College, 85-76, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Wednesday evening. Quarles made nine-of-14 field goals and eight of 11 free throws for the Hornets.

Quarles edged Quaker Lindsay Gauldin for the game's scoring honors. The freshman countered with 30 points in the loss. Gauldin added 12 rebounds in recording her eighth double-double of the season. She was nine-of-15 shooting and converted 12-of-13 from the charity stripe.

In halting Guilford's four-game winning streak, the Hornets improved to 8-9 and 6-4 in the ODAC. The Quakers fell to 11-5 and 8-2. GC, however, is still alone in first place by one game in the conference ledger. 

Guilford held an early 5-0 lead, but UL rallied and led 20-12 after one quarter and 37-29 at halftime. Lynchburg led by as many as 22 points in the contest, but the visitors rallied in the final period.

Calyn Davis converted an old fashioned three-point play with 38 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 78-73. Despite outscoring the Hornets 33-25 in the last period, the Quakers got no closer in the game.

Lynchburg shot 55-percent (28-51) from the field and made 10-of-19 three-pointers (53-percent). Guilford countered with 41-percent shooting (24-58) and were two-of-10 beyond the arc. The Hornets won the battle of the boards, 33-29. Guilford trailed in points off turnovers, 16-9.

Other than Quarles, UL had four others score in double-figures. Molly Shephard had 20 points and Alex Allen netted 11. Erin Green and Lizzie Davis both contributed 10 points for the home club.

For Guilford, Miracle Walters had 19 points. She was five-of-12 from the field and made nine-of-10 free throws. Davis (11 points) was the third Quaker to record double-digits for the visitors. Guilford converted 26-of-29 free throws in the contest.

The Quakers host Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. The ODAC game tips off at 2 p.m.

