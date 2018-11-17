Women's Basketball Upended by Greensboro, 64-53

Lindsay Gauldin '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Game Leaders

Greensboro
Pts: Katie Lewis - 18
Reb: A'Liyah Woods - 10
Ast: Shaiajah Dailey - 3
Guilford
Pts: Miracle Walters - 14
Reb: Lindsay Gauldin - 12
Ast: Calyn Davis - 3

Team Stats

Greensboro
Guilford

Field Goals

(23-65)
(17-66)

Field Goal %

35.4%
25.8%

Rebounds

51
50

Assists

13
8

Turnovers

20
19

Pts off Turnovers

14
15

2nd Chance Pts

13
11

Pts in the Paint

26
28

Fastbreak Pts

4
6

Bench Pts

19
8
full stats
Nov 17, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Katie Lewis scored a game-high 18 points as Greensboro College defeated Guilford College, 64-53, in day one of the Guilford College Daly 7 Classic on Saturday. Lewis was 6-of-14 shooting and made three three-pointers for the visitors. 

The Pride improved to 3-0 and the Quakers dropped to 1-1 on the young season.

Miracle Walters and Lindsay Gauldin paced the home club with 12 points apiece. Victoria Young added 10 points for the Quakers. Gauldin hauled in a game-best 12 rebounds in the contest.

Guilford held a 30-28 lead at halftime. Greensboro, however, held the Quakers to 19-percent (7-36) shooting the rest of the game. The Pride shot 35-percent (23-65) over the final 20 minutes. The visitors had a 7-0 run in the third quarter en route to the win. 

The Pride led in three-pointers (6-1), rebounding (51-50), bench points (15-9) and turnovers (21-20). For the game, Guilford shot 17-66 (26-percent) to Greensboro's 23-65 (35-percent).

A'Liyah Wood scored 14 points and collected 10 rebounds for The Pride. 

The Quakers host Emory University on Sunday to close out play at the Guilford College Daly 7 Classic. Game time is 2 p.m. Greensboro faces Virginia Wesleyan at 12 p.m. to begin Sunday's action.

