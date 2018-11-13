Women's Basketball Holds Off Roanoke in Season-Opener

Brianna Allen '21 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Brianna Allen '21 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Game Leaders

Roanoke
Pts: Renee Alquiza - 16
Reb: Ajah Alexander - 6
Ast: Kristina Harrel - 5
Guilford
Pts: Miracle Walters - 18
Reb: Miracle Walters - 9
Ast: 3 Players (#02, #12, #23) - 3

Team Stats

Roanoke
Guilford

Field Goals

(23-60)
(24-58)

Field Goal %

38.3%
41.4%

Rebounds

31
40

Assists

15
14

Turnovers

15
12

Pts off Turnovers

4
5

2nd Chance Pts

10
16

Pts in the Paint

22
32

Fastbreak Pts

8
2

Bench Pts

13
11
full stats
Nov 13, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Miracle Walters scored a game-high 18 points as Guilford College defeated visiting Roanoke College, 62-57, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Tuesday night.

The game was the season opener for the Quakers, who are now 1-0 and 1-0 in conference play. Roanoke fell to 1-1 and 0-1 in the ODAC.

Walters made 8-of-18 shots, converted two three-pointers and grabbed a game-best nine rebounds. Victoria Young had 12 points and Calyn Davis contributed 11 for the home club.

For Roanoke, Renee Alauiza notched 16 points and Molly Hassell added 12.

Roanoke led 30-25 at halftime. The game was tied heading to the fourth period before the Quakers outscored the Maroons, 18-13, in the final frame

Guilford shot 41 percent (24-58) to RC's 31 percent (23-60). Roanoke led in three-point baskets, 9-2. The Quakers won the battle of the boards, 40-31. 

The Quakers host Greensboro College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

 

