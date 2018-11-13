Women's Basketball Holds Off Roanoke in Season-Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Miracle Walters scored a game-high 18 points as Guilford College defeated visiting Roanoke College, 62-57, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Tuesday night.

The game was the season opener for the Quakers, who are now 1-0 and 1-0 in conference play. Roanoke fell to 1-1 and 0-1 in the ODAC.

Walters made 8-of-18 shots, converted two three-pointers and grabbed a game-best nine rebounds. Victoria Young had 12 points and Calyn Davis contributed 11 for the home club.

For Roanoke, Renee Alauiza notched 16 points and Molly Hassell added 12.

Roanoke led 30-25 at halftime. The game was tied heading to the fourth period before the Quakers outscored the Maroons, 18-13, in the final frame

Guilford shot 41 percent (24-58) to RC's 31 percent (23-60). Roanoke led in three-point baskets, 9-2. The Quakers won the battle of the boards, 40-31.

The Quakers host Greensboro College on Saturday at 2 p.m.