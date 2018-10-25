Guilford Picked Fourth in ODAC Women's Basketball Poll

SALEM, Va. - Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball coaches selected Guilford College fourth in their 2018-19 preseason poll. The rankings were released Thursday at the annual ODAC Women's Basketball Media Day at the Salem Civic Center, which also holds the league's postseason tournament.

Randolph-Macon College earned seven first-place votes, which helped it to the poll's top spot with 139 points. Emory & Henry College followed with six first-place votes and is second with 136 points. Lynchburg College sits third with 122 points. Guilford (105 points) and Virginia Wesleyan University (94 points) round out the top-five teams in the 13-team poll. League newcomer Ferrum College was picked 11th for its ODAC debut season.

Guilford starts its' 16th season with head coach Stephanie Flamini on the sidelines. The Quakers return two starters among eight letter winners from the 2017-18 unit that went 17-7. Junior forward Miracle Walters received Second Team All-ODAC recognition last year after averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Sophomore center Julie Carini is also back after averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a rookie.

Guilford opens its 47th women's basketball campaign at home November 13 versus Roanoke College in a conference game.