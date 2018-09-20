Women's Basketball Releases 2018-19 Schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Guilford College's women's basketball team released its 2018-19 schedule Thursday. The 25-game slate features 14 home contests and three matches against 2018 NCAA Division III Tournament teams. The Quakers host Greensboro College, Emory University, and Virginia Wesleyan University at the 8th rendition of the Guilford Daly 7 Classic November 17-18.

Top games this season include a home contest against Emory & Henry College January 9. The Wasps made it to the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division III Tournament. Three days later, the Quakers host the defending Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champions, Randolph-Macon College. Guilford beat the Yellow Jackets in a 98-82 shootout during last year's regular-season matchup. The teams also conclude the regular season February 16 in Ashland, Virginia. The Quakers host Ferrum College January 23 in the Panthers' first season of ODAC membership. Guilford opens the campaign with a home game against league-rival Roanoke College November 13. The Quakers beat Roanoke, 66-47, in last year's contest.

The top-10 ODAC teams qualify for the annual league tournament, which starts on campus sites February 19. The ODAC Tournament quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will again be held at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia, starting February 22.

Head coach Stephanie Flamini and the Quakers went 17-7 (11-5 ODAC) last season, which ended in the quarterfinals at the ODAC Tournament. The team returns nine letter winners, including two starters.