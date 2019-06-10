Five Quakers Earn NCCSIA All State Softball Honors

Makayla Crawford '19 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Jun 10, 2019

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. -- Five student-athletes from Guilford College have been selected to the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) college division softball team. Three Quakers earned first-team honors: Makayla Carver, Makayla Crawford and Natalie Conrad. Katy Holt and Katie McNeill earned NCCSIA second-team recognition.

Carver, a senior outfielder, garnered her fourth straight all-state selection. The 2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Year and a First Team All-ODAC pick, earned her school-record fourth career all-region commendation last month. She was fifth in the ODAC with a .416 batting average. Her 16 doubles stand second in the league. Carver also collected three homers, 22 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 11 tries. Guilford's first four-time All-ODAC pick batted .455 in league play with two homers, 10 doubles, and eight RBI. She also pitched in six late-season games and recorded a 3-2 record with a 5.65 earned run average in 31 innings. She set Guilford's career marks for hits (217), doubles (57), and stolen bases (59) this year. Carver graduated ranked second in school history with a .449 career batting average. 

Crawford, a senior catcher, was tabbed to her second consecutive NCCSIA first team. She joined Carver on the all-region second team and was a Second Team All-ODAC selection. She ranked seventh in the ODAC with a .406 batting average and was fifth among conference leaders with 56 hits and second with a school-record 58 RBI. Her school-standard six sacrifice flies ranked third in Division III. Crawford was fourth nationally in RBI, fifth in RBI per game (1.41), 32nd in home runs, and 34th in total bases (99). She had 18 multiple-hit games this year and posted three or more hits six times. Guilford's 2018-19 Female Athlete of the Year, knocked a team-high 10 home runs this season (third-best in school history) and exits as the program leader in with 31 career homers. She also set school standards for career RBI (140) and slugging percentage (.754). Her .418 career batting average and .460 on-base percentage both rank third all-time at Guilford.

Conrad, a junior outfielder, garnered Second Team All-ODAC recognition this season. The left-handed hitter led the Quakers and ranked third in the ODAC with a .430 batting average. She set school records for triples in a season (6) and career (10). Conrad also topped the Quakers in runs (41), hits (58), and stolen bases (11). She ranked among ODAC leaders in hits (3rd), runs (5th), triples (1st), and total bases (6th). Her 41 runs stand 3rd in school history and her 58 hits are fifth. She led Guilford with 20 multiple-hit games and ranked 13th among Division III triples leaders. Off the field, Conrad boasts a 3.80 grade point average as a double major in health sciences and biology. She is a six-time member of both the dean's list and Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll and was selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Google Cloud Academic All-District® V Team and was named the ODAC's Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete of the Year last month. 

Holt was an ODAC third-team pick as an at-large selection. A senior first baseman, she hit a career-high .400 overall and .357 in ODAC action. Holt posted a .600 slugging percentage, ninth-best in the conference, with 12 doubles and 29 RBI, all career highs. With only four errors, Holt recorded a .985 fielding percentage and helped turn five double plays. She graduated as Guilford's career leader with a .986 fielding percentage. Holt hit .356 in 117 career games with eight home runs and 68 RBI. Her 32 doubles stand ninth in school history.

A sophomore pitcher, McNeill posted a 15-8 record for Quakers and established a new program benchmark for wins. She logged 143 1/3 innings and had an ERA of 4.10. McNeill made 26 appearances in the pitching circle, recorded 18 complete games and also garnered two saves for Guilford. She recorded 89 strikeouts against 40 walks. McNeill was selected the ODAC Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 25 after she tossed a complete-game shutout, fanning 11 batters and allowing one walk in the 9-0 victory over Mary Baldwin.

Coach Dennis Shores' Quakers logged a 26-15 overall record, 10-10 in the ODAC. The 26 victories rank fourth on the school's single-season list. Shores may return as many as 17 letter winners next year, including Conrad and McNeill.

 

