Four Quakers Earn All ODAC Softball Honors; Carver Tabbed Player of the Year

FOREST, Va. — Senior Makayla Carver became Guilford College's initial Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Softball Player of the Year and was a first-team all-conference. An outfielder, Carver was one of the Quakers' four all-league picks according to voting by the league's head softball coaches. Classmates Makayla Crawford, Katy Holt and Natalie Conrad were Guilford's other honorees. Selections were based largely on statistics recorded in conference play, while Conrad was the co-scholar athlete of the year.



Carver becomes Guilford's first three-time ODAC first team softball honoree and is the program's first four-time all-ODAC selection. She batted .455 in ODAC action with two homers, 10 doubles and eight RBI in league play. Carver topped the ODAC in conference hits (30), doubles (10) and was second in batting average. Overall, she batted .416 with 16 doubles, 22 RBI and 10 stolen bases.



Carver had 15 multiple-game hits on the season, including three with three hits. With only two errors in 35 games, she tallied a .964 fielding percentage. A preseason All-American, she became the program-leader in bases hits (217), doubles (57) and stolen bases (59) earlier this season and is second in all-time batting average (.449).



Crawford, a senior catcher, earned an at large spot on the ODAC second team. She ranked seventh in the ODAC with a .406 overall batting average and hit .290 in the league. Crawford stands second in the league with 56 hits and 58 RBIs. She had no errors for a perfect 1000 fielding percentage and threw out one would-be base-stealer in 25 attempts. Crawford had 18 multiple-hit games this year and posted three or more hits on six occasions. She cranked out 10 home runs this season and exits as the program-leader in homers with 31. Crawford also leaves as the career leader in RBI (140) and slugging percentage (.740)



Holt, a senior third baseman, was tabbed to the third team as an at large selection. She hit. 400 overall and .357 in ODAC action. Holt posted a .600 slugging percentage, which is ninth in the conference. She had 12 doubles and 29 RBI for the Quakers. With only four errors on the season, Holt recorded a fielding percentage of .985 and helped turn five double plays.



Conrad was selected the Co-ODAC/Va. Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete of the year. A junior outifelder, she is the second Quaker to earn the honor after Laura Hall won in both 2015 and 2016. Conrad boasts a 3.84-grade point average and majors in Health Sciences & Biology. Conrad is a two-time Academic All-ODAC pick, is a five-time member of both the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll and the Dean's list. Conrad works as a certified nursing assistant at a local healthcare facility. On the field, she batted a team-best .430 and had six triples--which is second in the ODAC. She led the club with 20 multiple hit games.



Coach Dennis Shores and the Quakers logged a 26-15 overall record and went 10-10 in the conference. Shores may return as many as 17 letter winners next year, including Conrad.