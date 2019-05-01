Four Quakers Earn All ODAC Softball Honors; Carver Tabbed Player of the Year

Makayla Carver '19 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Makayla Carver '19 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
May 01, 2019

FOREST, Va. — Senior Makayla Carver became Guilford College's initial Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Softball Player of the Year and was a first-team all-conference. An outfielder, Carver was one of the Quakers' four all-league picks according to voting by the league's head softball coaches. Classmates Makayla Crawford, Katy Holt and Natalie Conrad were Guilford's other honorees. Selections were based largely on statistics recorded in conference play, while Conrad was the co-scholar athlete of the year.

Carver becomes Guilford's first three-time ODAC first team softball honoree and is the program's first four-time all-ODAC selection. She batted .455 in ODAC action with two homers, 10 doubles and eight RBI in league play. Carver topped the ODAC in conference hits (30), doubles (10) and was second in batting average. Overall, she batted .416 with 16 doubles, 22 RBI and 10 stolen bases.  

Carver had 15 multiple-game hits on the season, including three with three hits. With only two errors in 35 games, she tallied a .964 fielding percentage. A preseason All-American, she became the program-leader in bases hits (217), doubles (57) and stolen bases (59) earlier this season and is second in all-time batting average (.449). 

Crawford, a senior catcher, earned an at large spot on the ODAC second team. She ranked seventh in the ODAC with a .406 overall batting average and hit .290 in the league. Crawford stands second in the league with 56 hits and 58 RBIs. She had no errors for a perfect 1000 fielding percentage and threw out one would-be base-stealer in 25 attempts. Crawford had 18 multiple-hit games this year and posted three or more hits on six occasions. She cranked out 10 home runs this season and exits as the program-leader in homers with 31. Crawford also leaves as the career leader in RBI (140) and slugging percentage (.740) 

Holt, a senior third baseman, was tabbed to the third team as an at large selection. She hit. 400 overall and .357 in ODAC action. Holt posted a .600 slugging percentage, which is ninth in the conference. She had 12 doubles and 29 RBI for the Quakers. With only four errors on the season, Holt recorded a fielding percentage of .985 and helped turn five double plays. 

Conrad was selected the Co-ODAC/Va. Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete of the year. A junior outifelder, she is the second Quaker to earn the honor after Laura Hall won in both 2015 and 2016. Conrad boasts a 3.84-grade point average and majors in Health Sciences & Biology. Conrad is a two-time Academic All-ODAC pick, is a five-time member of both the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll and the Dean's list. Conrad works as a certified nursing assistant at a local healthcare facility. On the field, she batted a team-best .430 and had six triples--which is second in the ODAC. She led the club with 20 multiple hit games. 

Coach Dennis Shores and the Quakers logged a 26-15 overall record and went 10-10 in the conference. Shores may return as many as 17 letter winners next year, including Conrad. 

Four Quakers Earn All ODAC Softball Honors; Carver Tabbed Player of the Year
May 1, 2019 Four Quakers Earn All ODAC Softball Honors; Carver Tabbed Player of the Year
Ferrum College Eliminates Quakers from ODAC Softball Tourney, 6-2
April 27, 2019 Ferrum College Eliminates Quakers from ODAC Softball Tourney, 6-2
Softball Drops Opening Game of ODAC Championship to Lynchburg, 9-0
April 26, 2019 Softball Drops Opening Game of ODAC Championship to Lynchburg, 9-0
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Carver Sets Guilford Career Hits Mark in Softball Split at Greensboro College
April 17, 2019 Carver Sets Guilford Career Hits Mark in Softball Split at Greensboro College
McNeill Sets Record as Quakers Split ODAC Softball Doubleheader at Bridgewater
April 16, 2019 McNeill Sets Record as Quakers Split ODAC Softball Doubleheader at Bridgewater
Softball Rallies Twice to Capture ODAC Doubleheader at Shenandoah
April 13, 2019 Softball Rallies Twice to Capture ODAC Doubleheader at Shenandoah
Yale Delivers Walk-Off Double as Guilford Softball Earns Split with Pfeiffer
April 11, 2019 Yale Delivers Walk-Off Double as Guilford Softball Earns Split with Pfeiffer
Yale's Hit Helps Guilford Salvage Softball Split With Ferrum
April 10, 2019 Yale's Hit Helps Guilford Salvage Softball Split With Ferrum
Emory & Henry Softball Takes Two from Quakers on Senior Day
April 7, 2019 Emory & Henry Softball Takes Two from Quakers on Senior Day
Offense Carries Guilford to ODAC Softball Sweep of Roanoke
April 6, 2019 Offense Carries Guilford to ODAC Softball Sweep of Roanoke
Quaker Softball Splits at the University of Lynchburg
April 3, 2019 Quaker Softball Splits at the University of Lynchburg
Second-Ranked Virginia Wesleyan Stifles Guilford in ODAC Softball Sweep
March 31, 2019 Second-Ranked Virginia Wesleyan Stifles Guilford in ODAC Softball Sweep
Conrad's RBI Single Earns Softball Split for Quakers against Randolph-Macon
March 30, 2019 Conrad's RBI Single Earns Softball Split for Quakers against Randolph-Macon
Guilford Scores 35 Runs in Doubleheader Sweep at Methodist
March 28, 2019 Guilford Scores 35 Runs in Doubleheader Sweep at Methodist
Quaker Softball Splits at Eastern Mennonite, 10-6 and 5-13
March 24, 2019 Quaker Softball Splits at Eastern Mennonite, 10-6 and 5-13
Softball Splits at Randolph College; Quaker Win Streak Halted at Seven
March 17, 2019 Softball Splits at Randolph College; Quaker Win Streak Halted at Seven
Quaker Softball Takes Two from SVU, 3-1 and 18-2
March 13, 2019 Quaker Softball Takes Two from SVU, 3-1 and 18-2
Guilford Wins Twice to Finish 5-1 on Spring Break Softball Trip
March 10, 2019 Guilford Wins Twice to Finish 5-1 on Spring Break Softball Trip
Guilford Softball Team Wins Twice in North Myrtle Beach
March 9, 2019 Guilford Softball Team Wins Twice in North Myrtle Beach
Quakers Sweep Softball Doubleheader at Meredith, 12-4 and 8-3
March 5, 2019 Quakers Sweep Softball Doubleheader at Meredith, 12-4 and 8-3
Crawford Sets HR Mark as Quaker Softball Wins at NC Wesleyan, 9-3
February 27, 2019 Crawford Sets HR Mark as Quaker Softball Wins at NC Wesleyan, 9-3
Aukamp, McNeill Sweep ODAC Weekly Softball Honors for Quakers
February 25, 2019 Aukamp, McNeill Sweep ODAC Weekly Softball Honors for Quakers
Guilford Softball Takes Two at Mary Baldwin, 9-0 and 10-0
February 24, 2019 Guilford Softball Takes Two at Mary Baldwin, 9-0 and 10-0
Guilford's Carver Named to National Softball Player of the Year Watch List
February 11, 2019 Guilford's Carver Named to National Softball Player of the Year Watch List
Quakers Ranked Fifth in ODAC Softball Poll
February 6, 2019 Quakers Ranked Fifth in ODAC Softball Poll
Guilford's Carver Named to Preseason All-America Softball Team
January 23, 2019 Guilford's Carver Named to Preseason All-America Softball Team
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Softball Student-Athletes Named to NFCA Scholar-Athlete List
October 4, 2018 Guilford Softball Student-Athletes Named to NFCA Scholar-Athlete List