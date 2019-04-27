Ferrum College Eliminates Quakers from ODAC Softball Tourney, 6-2

Savannah Yale (courtesy Gary Holden, Ferrum College)
Batting

Ferrum
2B: Allison McGehee; Tori Scott; Lois Carpenter; Jordan Hamlett
3B: none
HR: Bailey Oakes
Guilford
2B: Savannah Yale
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Apr 27, 2019

SALEM, Va. -- Bailey Oakes hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning as Ferrum College rallied to defeat Guilford College, 6-2, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship elimination game. 

The Panthers (20-20) advanced to another win or go home game on Saturday. The Quakers' season ends with a 26-15 record. 

Seventh-seeded Ferrum scored in the top of the first inning. The Quakers, however, responded with single tallies in the second and third frames to take a 2-1 lead. Pinch-runner Sarah Adams scored on an error after on a Sarah Aukamp single in the second. One inning later, Savannah Yale led-off with a ground-rule double was brought home by a Makayla Crawford hit. Yale and Crawford led the GC offense with two hits apiece.

Makayla Carver (3-2) started in the circle and suffered the defeat for the Quakers. She allowed eight hits and all six Ferrum runs. The Panthers scored five runs in the fifth and Katie McNeill replaced Carcer after Bailey's homer. McNeill allowed no runs and three hits in the final 2 1/3 innings.

Jasmine Agnew improved to 6-13 after earning the complete-game win for FC. She scattered eight hits and allowed just one earned run. Ferrum had 12 hits to Guilford's eight in the contest. Four Panthers had two hits in the game.

 

 

