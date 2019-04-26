Softball Drops Opening Game of ODAC Championship to Lynchburg, 9-0

Sarah Aukamp '21 (Photo by: John Bell)
Batting

Guilford
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
Lynchburg
2B: Sarah Commons
3B: Haylee Wood
HR: Mackenzie Chitwood 2; Brittany Coffey
full stats
Apr 26, 2019

SALEM, Va. -- Alex Cisar tossed a no-hitter as the University of Lynchburg defeated Guilford College, 9-0, in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship. The Hornets plated two runs in the sixth inning to halt the game due to the run rule.

Cisar (15-3) faced two batters over the minimum, struck out seven Quakers and allowed one walk. Makayla Crawford was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and Sarah Aukamp drew a walk in the fifth for Guilford's lone baserunners.

Mackenzie Chitwood went 2-for-2, scored three times, hit two home runs and had four RBI for Lynchburg. Taylor Mabry, Brittany Coffey, Haylee Wood and Haley Drew all had two hits for UL. Coffey also homered for Lynchburg. The Hornets (31-10) advanced to the winner's bracket.

Katie McNeill (15-8) took the defeat for the Quakers. She surrendered 12 hits and nine runs (eight earned). McNeill fanned one batter and walked three.

The Quakers (26-14) face Ferrum College at 11:30 a.m. in an elimination game on Saturday (4/27). 

