Guilford Softball Splits at Greensboro College

Sabrina Moreno
Sabrina Moreno

Batting

Guilford
2B: Katy Holt; Sarah Aukamp
3B: Makayla Carver; Natalie Conrad
HR: Makayla Carver
Greensboro
2B: none
3B: none
HR: Jordan Deaton 2
full stats

Game 2

Batting

Guilford
2B: Natalie Conrad; Makayla Crawford
3B: none
HR: Makayla Crawford
Greensboro
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Apr 17, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford College's Sabrina Moreno and Makayla Carver both had five hits as the Quakers split a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Pride won game one, 11-10. The visitors rallied to win the nightcap, 9-1. 

After the non-conference action, Guilford moved to 26-13. Greensboro is now 24-13.

In the opener, Guilford led in hits, 17-10. Greensboro scored six runs in the first inning and never trailed in the contest. Maddy Wetherholt (13-5) earned the victory after tossing a complete game. Hannah Stackhouse led The Pride with three hits.

For Guilford, Katie McNeill (15-7) suffered the loss. Carver went 3-for-5 with a home run, one triple and two RBI. Katy Holt was 3-of-4 and scored three times. Moreno batted 3-of-4 and had two RBI.

In game two, the Quakers plated two runs in the opening frame and never looked back on the 9-1 victory. Makayla Crawford hit 3-for-3 with a home run, one double and four runs batted in. Carver and Moreno both went 2-for-4 at the plate. Natalie Conrad and Casey Bunting both had two hits for the Quakers.

Carver (3-1) earned the win after tossing a complete game win. She allowed one run and just three hits. Cheyenne Cox (10-7) was tagged with the defeat for The Pride. Guilford had 13 hits in the game to Greensboro's three. 

The Quakers await the announcement of their opponent in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship. The event is April 26-28 at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in 
Salem, Va.

Guilford Softball Splits at Greensboro College
April 17, 2019 Guilford Softball Splits at Greensboro College
McNeill Sets Record as Quakers Split ODAC Softball Doubleheader at Bridgewater
April 16, 2019 McNeill Sets Record as Quakers Split ODAC Softball Doubleheader at Bridgewater
Softball Rallies Twice to Capture ODAC Doubleheader at Shenandoah
April 13, 2019 Softball Rallies Twice to Capture ODAC Doubleheader at Shenandoah
Yale Delivers Walk-Off Double as Guilford Softball Earns Split with Pfeiffer
April 11, 2019 Yale Delivers Walk-Off Double as Guilford Softball Earns Split with Pfeiffer
Yale's Hit Helps Guilford Salvage Softball Split With Ferrum
April 10, 2019 Yale's Hit Helps Guilford Salvage Softball Split With Ferrum
Emory & Henry Softball Takes Two from Quakers on Senior Day
April 7, 2019 Emory & Henry Softball Takes Two from Quakers on Senior Day
Offense Carries Guilford to ODAC Softball Sweep of Roanoke
April 6, 2019 Offense Carries Guilford to ODAC Softball Sweep of Roanoke
Quaker Softball Splits at the University of Lynchburg
April 3, 2019 Quaker Softball Splits at the University of Lynchburg
Second-Ranked Virginia Wesleyan Stifles Guilford in ODAC Softball Sweep
March 31, 2019 Second-Ranked Virginia Wesleyan Stifles Guilford in ODAC Softball Sweep
Conrad's RBI Single Earns Softball Split for Quakers against Randolph-Macon
March 30, 2019 Conrad's RBI Single Earns Softball Split for Quakers against Randolph-Macon
Guilford Scores 35 Runs in Doubleheader Sweep at Methodist
March 28, 2019 Guilford Scores 35 Runs in Doubleheader Sweep at Methodist
Quaker Softball Splits at Eastern Mennonite, 10-6 and 5-13
March 24, 2019 Quaker Softball Splits at Eastern Mennonite, 10-6 and 5-13
Softball Splits at Randolph College; Quaker Win Streak Halted at Seven
March 17, 2019 Softball Splits at Randolph College; Quaker Win Streak Halted at Seven
Quaker Softball Takes Two from SVU, 3-1 and 18-2
March 13, 2019 Quaker Softball Takes Two from SVU, 3-1 and 18-2
Guilford Wins Twice to Finish 5-1 on Spring Break Softball Trip
March 10, 2019 Guilford Wins Twice to Finish 5-1 on Spring Break Softball Trip
Guilford Softball Team Wins Twice in North Myrtle Beach
March 9, 2019 Guilford Softball Team Wins Twice in North Myrtle Beach
Quakers Sweep Softball Doubleheader at Meredith, 12-4 and 8-3
March 5, 2019 Quakers Sweep Softball Doubleheader at Meredith, 12-4 and 8-3
Crawford Sets HR Mark as Quaker Softball Wins at NC Wesleyan, 9-3
February 27, 2019 Crawford Sets HR Mark as Quaker Softball Wins at NC Wesleyan, 9-3
Aukamp, McNeill Sweep ODAC Weekly Softball Honors for Quakers
February 25, 2019 Aukamp, McNeill Sweep ODAC Weekly Softball Honors for Quakers
Guilford Softball Takes Two at Mary Baldwin, 9-0 and 10-0
February 24, 2019 Guilford Softball Takes Two at Mary Baldwin, 9-0 and 10-0
Guilford's Carver Named to National Softball Player of the Year Watch List
February 11, 2019 Guilford's Carver Named to National Softball Player of the Year Watch List
Quakers Ranked Fifth in ODAC Softball Poll
February 6, 2019 Quakers Ranked Fifth in ODAC Softball Poll
Guilford's Carver Named to Preseason All-America Softball Team
January 23, 2019 Guilford's Carver Named to Preseason All-America Softball Team
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Softball Student-Athletes Named to NFCA Scholar-Athlete List
October 4, 2018 Guilford Softball Student-Athletes Named to NFCA Scholar-Athlete List