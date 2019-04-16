McNeill Sets Record as Quakers Split ODAC Softball Doubleheader at Bridgewater

Katie McNeill '21 (Trey Kawugule '21 photo)
Katie McNeill '21 (Trey Kawugule '21 photo)
Game 1

Batting

Guilford
2B: Katy Holt; Savannah Yale
3B: none
HR: none
Bridgewater (Va.)
2B: Kaitlyn Tirona
3B: none
HR: none
full stats

Game 2

Batting

Guilford
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
Bridgewater (Va.)
2B: Emily Clifford; Stephanie Carroll
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Apr 16, 2019

BRIDGEWATER, Va. -- Makayla Carver had three hits as Guilford College split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader on Wednesday. The Quakers won game one, 3-2, but dropped the nightcap, 8-0 in five innings. 

Following the action, Guilford moved to 25-12 and 10-10. The Eagles are now 23-15 and 10-10. The Quakers and BC ended the ODAC regular season tied for fifth place.

In the opener, Katie McNeill tossed a complete game and improved to 15-6 overall while setting a new program record for wins. She allowed four hits, one walk and struck out three batters.

McNeill gave up two runs in the third inning. The Quakers responded with three unearned tallies in the sixth. Katie Holt led off the frame with a double. She came home on an infield error made on Sarah Adams, which would've ended the inning. Savannah Yale then doubled home Adams. Carver (2-3) followed with a single to score Yale (2-3). 

McNeill got the Eagles to go threw up and three down in the final two frames. Stephanie Carroll had two hits and Brooke Louden (10-4) took the loss for BC in the contest.

In game two, Carroll and Emily Clifford each collected two hits as the Eagles won 8-0 in five innings. GC led 6-0 heading to the fifth inning and tacked on two scores to force the run-rule. Clifford (4-2) scattered six hits in the five frame shutout.

Abigayle Rowell (7-5) suffered the defeat in the circle for Guilford. She gave up eight runs, but just four were earned. Bridgewater outhit GC, 9-6, in the game. Six different players secured a hit for the visitors.

The Quakers play at crosstown rival Greensboro College on Wednesday. The doubleheader begins at 3 p.m. at Latham Park.

April 16, 2019
