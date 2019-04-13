Softball Rallies Twice to Capture ODAC Doubleheader at Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Natalie Conrad collected six hits on the day as Guilford College swept an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader at Shenandoah University on Saturday. The Quakers won game one, 4-3, and prevailed in the nightcap, 8-6.



Guilford moved to 24-11 and 9-9 in conference play. The home-standing Hornets dropped to 17-16 and 6-8 in the ODAC.



In the first game, GC trailed 2-1 heading to the final inning. The visitors, however, plated three runs in the top of the seventh en route to the victory. Katie Holt singled home Makayla Carver--who had singled to knot the score at 2-2. Conrad later singled and joined Holt at home plate after Sarah Aukamp doubled the duo around the bases to score.



The Hornets tallied a run off of Guilford starter Katie McNeill in the bottom half of the frame. McNeill, however, got Maryann Hollen fly out to center field with the bases loaded to end the game. She improved to 14-6 on the season after allowing two earned runs in the complete game.



Conrad hit 4-for-4 for the Quakers. Aukamp went 2-of-4 with a double and two RBI. Holt added two base hits for the visitors.



For SU, Morgan Henley went 3-for-4 and scored once. Megan Scalley (6-6) suffered the defeat in the circle for the Hornets.



In game two, Guilford trailed 4-2 after four frames before exploding for five runs in the fifth. The scoring was highlighted by a three-run home run by Casey Bunting (2-4, 3 RBI). Makayla Crawford had an RBI single in the fifth, too. She now has a program-record 53 RBI this year.



Aukamp had three hits for the visitors. Carver, Conrad and Holt all collected two hits for the Quakers. Abigayle Rowell improved to 7-4 after getting the complete game victory. She scattered 11 hits and gave up five earned runs.



Carrie Robinson (8-8) was pinned with the defeat for SU. Carly Shaw had four hits and Sierra Beaty added three (including a triple) for the Hornets in the loss.



The Quakers play at Bridgewater College on Tuesday (4/16). The ODAC doubleheader begins at 3 p.m.