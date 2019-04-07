Emory & Henry Softball Takes Two from Quakers on Senior Day

Sarah Aukamp '21 (Trey Kawugule '21 photo)
Game 1

Batting

Emory & Henry
2B: Anna Thomas; Rachel Smoot
3B: none
HR: Leanna Toler; Rachel Smoot
Guilford
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
full stats

Game 2

Batting

Emory & Henry
2B: Anna Thomas; Erin Anderson
3B: none
HR: Kendall Varner
Guilford
2B: Makayla Carver
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Apr 07, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Leanna Toler had five hits as Emory & Henry swept an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader at Guilford College on Sunday afternoon. The Wasps spoiled the Quakers' Senior Day after winning 10-0 (in five innings) and 8-4 in the nightcap.

Following the action, Guilford moved to 20-9 and 6-8 in league play. EHC is now 21-11 and 11-3 in the ODAC.

Game one was highlighted by a no-hitter from Cameron Derr (7-5). She allowed one walk, but faced the minimum 15 batters after tossing her second no-no of the weekend (and her third of career). The Quakers hadn't been held hitless since March 3, 2006 when visiting Salisbury University prevailed, 8-0.

The Wasps chased Guilford starter Katie McNeill (13-4) after three innings. She gave up nine runs and ten hits. E&H scored once off reliever Abigayle Rowell in the final two frames.

The visitors led 4-0 after three innings and then plated six runs to the fourth inning to pull away. Toler was 3-for-3, scored twice and homered for Emory & Henry. Rachel Smoot went 2-of-3 with two runs and home run. The Wasps collected 12 hits in the contest.

In game two, E&H had a slight 11-8 lead in hits. The game was 2-2 after the first inning. The visitors tacked on two more runs in the second inning and never trailed in the game.

Tiffany Cole (5-2) worked the final four frames the Wasps and earned the win. She allowed one unearned and two hits. Makayla Carver (1-1) suffered the defeat for the home club. She tossed a complete seven innings and surrendered eight runs and 11 hits.

Carver helped her cause by going 3-for-4 with a double. Sarah Aukamp added two hits for GC.

For EHC, Anna Thomas was 3-fo-4 with two runs and two RBI. Teammate Lindsay Boyd was a perfect 3-for-3. Kendall Varner added a home run for Wasps.

The host Ferrum College on Wednesday (4/10). The ODAC doubleheader begins at 3:30 p.m.

 
