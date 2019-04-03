Quaker Softball Splits at the University of Lynchburg

Makayla Carver '19 (Trey Kawugule '21 photo)
Game 1

Batting

Guilford
2B: Makayla Crawford; Anna Wolfe; Savannah Yale
3B: none
HR: Makayla Crawford
Lynchburg
2B: Mackenzie Chitwood; Brittany Coffey
3B: none
HR: Carol Oberhelman
full stats

Game 2

Batting

Guilford
2B: none
3B: none
HR: Makayla Carver
Lynchburg
2B: Kortney Leazer
3B: none
HR: Taylor Mabry; Mackenzie Chitwood 2; Morgan Mitchell; Carol Oberhelman
full stats
Apr 03, 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Guilford College split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader at the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday. The Quakers captured game one, 7-5, in eight innings. The Hornets rebounded and prevailed in the nightcap, 15-1 in five innings.

Following the two games, Guilford moved to 18-7 and 4-6 in conference play. Lynchburg is now 26-6 and 9-3 in the ODAC.

In the first game, the teams were tied 4-4 heading to extra innings. Katy Blankenship scored after Savannah Yale reached on an error. Makayla Crawford later scored Makayla Carver on a doubled. The third run of the frame came when Crawford scored on a single by Sarah Adams.

The Hornets scored once in the bottom half of the eighth inning. Katie McNeill, however, retired the side and earned the win. She improved to 12-3 on the year. She allowed five hits and three runs (two earned).

Crawford was 2-for-5, scored twice, doubled and cracked her eight home run of the season. Natalie Conrad, Katy Holt and Yale all had two hits. The Quakers outhit UL, 13-11.

For Lynchburg, Taylor Mabry, Kayla Hugate, Mackenzie Chitwood and Haylee Wood all garnered two hits. Alex Cisar (12-2) suffered the loss for the Hornets. 

In the second contest, the University of Lynchburg roughed up Quaker pitching for 15 runs in the first two frames en route to their win. The Hornets tallied five in the first and plated 10 runs in the second inning. Abigayle Rowell (5-4) was tagged with the defeat after allowing seven runs, but just two were earned. Katherine Griswold and Carver also pitched for the Quakers. Carver surrendered just one run in 2 1/3 innings.

Kayley Cox (6-1) earned the complete game win for Lynchburg. She allowed just one run and two hits. Mabry had three hits--including a homer--to lead the offense for the home club.

For Guilford, Carver went 2-for-3 and scored the team's lone run.

The Quakers host Roanoke College on Saturday. The ODAC doubleheader begins at 1 p.m.

