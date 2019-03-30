Conrad's RBI Single Earns Softball Split for Quakers against Randolph-Macon

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Natalie Conrad singled home Makayla Carver in the bottom of the seventh inning as Guilford College defeated Randolph-Macon, 10-9, in the second game of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets prevailed in the first game, 7-4.

Following the two games, Guilford moved to 17-4 and 3-3 in league play. R-MC is now 14-7 and 4-4 in the ODAC.

Conrad's singled occurred with two outs. The Quakers trailed 9-8 heading to their final at-bat. Katie Holt singled with one out and was brought home by a Carver double. Carver hit 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in one runner.

Guilford had 13 hits to R-MC's 12. Sabrina Moreno went 3-of-4, scored twice and hit a home run. Conrad was 2-for-3 and scored three times. Makayla Crawford batted 1-for-2 with a homer and four RBI. The long ball was Crawford's seventh of the year and program-leading 28th of her career.

Catherine Griswold pitched the final 5 1/3 innings and improved to 1-0 in her first collegiate appearance. The freshman allowed two runs and six hits after replacing starter Abigayle Rowell.

Candace Whittemore (7-4) took the loss after earning a complete game win in game one. She surrendered the final two runs and three Quaker hits in the last 1 1/3 innings.

Leadoff hitter Kerstin Roth hit 3-for-4 with a double for Randolph-Macon. Teammate Taylor Sanderford knocked a solo home run for the Yellow Jackets.

In the opener, Whittemore allowed four runs and five hits in seven innings. R-MC had 13 hits to Guilford's five. Whittemore helped her cause going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Trailing 3-0, the home team plated three runs to tie the contest in the fourth frame. Guilford took the lead at 4-3 after Crawford (2-for-3) drove in Carver in the fifth.

The Yellow Jackets, however, responded with two runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.

Katie McNeill dropped to 11-2 after being tagged with the defeat. She gave up seven runs and 13 hits.

The Quakers host second-ranked Virginia Wesleyan University on Sunday. The ODAC doubleheader begins at 1:30 p.m.