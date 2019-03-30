Conrad's RBI Single Earns Softball Split for Quakers against Randolph-Macon

Natalie Conrad '20 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Natalie Conrad '20 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Game 1

Batting

Randolph-Macon
2B: Kerstin Roth; Maddie Stone; Sami Davidson; Sam Scifres
3B: none
HR: Brittany LaPrade
Guilford
2B: Makayla Carver
3B: none
HR: Sarah Aukamp
full stats

Game 2

Batting

Randolph-Macon
2B: Kerstin Roth; Sami Davidson; Shelby Hill
3B: none
HR: Taylor Sanderford
Guilford
2B: Makayla Carver
3B: none
HR: Makayla Crawford; Sabrina Moreno
full stats
Mar 30, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Natalie Conrad singled home Makayla Carver in the bottom of the seventh inning as Guilford College defeated Randolph-Macon, 10-9, in the second game of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets prevailed in the first game, 7-4.

Following the two games, Guilford moved to 17-4 and 3-3 in league play. R-MC is now 14-7 and 4-4 in the ODAC.

Conrad's singled occurred with two outs. The Quakers trailed 9-8 heading to their final at-bat. Katie Holt singled with one out and was brought home by a Carver double. Carver hit 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in one runner. 

Guilford had 13 hits to R-MC's 12. Sabrina Moreno went 3-of-4, scored twice and hit a home run. Conrad was 2-for-3 and scored three times. Makayla Crawford batted 1-for-2 with a homer and four RBI. The long ball was Crawford's seventh of the year and program-leading 28th of her career.

Catherine Griswold pitched the final 5 1/3 innings and improved to 1-0 in her first collegiate appearance. The freshman allowed two runs and six hits after replacing starter Abigayle Rowell.

Candace Whittemore (7-4) took the loss after earning a complete game win in game one. She surrendered the final two runs and three Quaker hits in the last 1 1/3 innings.

Leadoff hitter Kerstin Roth hit 3-for-4 with a double for Randolph-Macon. Teammate Taylor Sanderford knocked a solo home run for the Yellow Jackets.

In the opener, Whittemore allowed four runs and five hits in seven innings. R-MC had 13 hits to Guilford's five. Whittemore helped her cause going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Trailing 3-0, the home team plated three runs to tie the contest in the fourth frame. Guilford took the lead at 4-3 after Crawford (2-for-3) drove in Carver in the fifth.

The Yellow Jackets, however, responded with two runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away. 

Katie McNeill dropped to 11-2 after being tagged with the defeat. She gave up seven runs and 13 hits. 

The Quakers host second-ranked Virginia Wesleyan University on Sunday. The ODAC doubleheader begins at 1:30 p.m.

Conrad's RBI Single Earns Softball Split for Quakers against Randolph-Macon
March 30, 2019 Conrad's RBI Single Earns Softball Split for Quakers against Randolph-Macon
Guilford Scores 35 Runs in Doubleheader Sweep at Methodist
March 28, 2019 Guilford Scores 35 Runs in Doubleheader Sweep at Methodist
Quaker Softball Splits at Eastern Mennonite, 10-6 and 5-13
March 24, 2019 Quaker Softball Splits at Eastern Mennonite, 10-6 and 5-13
Softball Splits at Randolph College; Quaker Win Streak Halted at Seven
March 17, 2019 Softball Splits at Randolph College; Quaker Win Streak Halted at Seven
Quaker Softball Takes Two from SVU, 3-1 and 18-2
March 13, 2019 Quaker Softball Takes Two from SVU, 3-1 and 18-2
Guilford Wins Twice to Finish 5-1 on Spring Break Softball Trip
March 10, 2019 Guilford Wins Twice to Finish 5-1 on Spring Break Softball Trip
Guilford Softball Team Wins Twice in North Myrtle Beach
March 9, 2019 Guilford Softball Team Wins Twice in North Myrtle Beach
Quakers Sweep Softball Doubleheader at Meredith, 12-4 and 8-3
March 5, 2019 Quakers Sweep Softball Doubleheader at Meredith, 12-4 and 8-3
Crawford Sets HR Mark as Quaker Softball Wins at NC Wesleyan, 9-3
February 27, 2019 Crawford Sets HR Mark as Quaker Softball Wins at NC Wesleyan, 9-3
Aukamp, McNeill Sweep ODAC Weekly Softball Honors for Quakers
February 25, 2019 Aukamp, McNeill Sweep ODAC Weekly Softball Honors for Quakers
Guilford Softball Takes Two at Mary Baldwin, 9-0 and 10-0
February 24, 2019 Guilford Softball Takes Two at Mary Baldwin, 9-0 and 10-0
Guilford's Carver Named to National Softball Player of the Year Watch List
February 11, 2019 Guilford's Carver Named to National Softball Player of the Year Watch List
Quakers Ranked Fifth in ODAC Softball Poll
February 6, 2019 Quakers Ranked Fifth in ODAC Softball Poll
Guilford's Carver Named to Preseason All-America Softball Team
January 23, 2019 Guilford's Carver Named to Preseason All-America Softball Team
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Softball Student-Athletes Named to NFCA Scholar-Athlete List
October 4, 2018 Guilford Softball Student-Athletes Named to NFCA Scholar-Athlete List