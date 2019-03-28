Guilford Scores 35 Runs in Doubleheader Sweep at Methodist

Katy Holt '19 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Katy Holt '19 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Game 2

Batting

Guilford
2B: Makayla Carver; Makayla Crawford; Anna Wolfe; Sabrina Moreno; Katy Holt 2
3B: none
HR: Anna Wolfe
Methodist
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
full stats

Game 1

Batting

Guilford
2B: Makayla Carver; Katy Holt
3B: none
HR: Natalie Conrad
Methodist
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Mar 28, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Guilford College's softball team plated 35 runs in 10 innings Thursday in a nonconference sweep at Methodist University. Guilford won, 14-0, and 21-2, in two five-inning games.

The Quakers improved to 16-3 and Methodist fell to 8-20.

Makayla Carver and Natalie Conrad both had four runs batted in in the opener. Carver's three-run double highlighted the Quakers' six-run second inning. Conrad delivered an inside-the-park, three-run home run in Guilford's five-run fifth frame. Both Carver and Conrad scored three times. Katy Holt went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Freshman Casey Bunting also went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Katie McNeill benefitted from the offensive outburst and improved to 11-1 with a three-hit shutout.

Kelsey Smith had two hits in the opener for Methodist.

The second game featured more of the same as the Quakers banged out 20 hits off of six Monarchs' pitchers. Guilford's 21 runs rank 10th in school history and are the most in a game by a Guilford team since 2017.

Anna Wolfe had a game-high five RBI and three hits, including a two-run home run in the third inning. The Quakers sent 13 batters to the plate in a nine-run fourth frame, which ended with a Quakers' baserunner making the final out by leaving the base early.

Makayla Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Sabrina Moreno also had three hits and plated two. Holt completed a perfect day at the plate with two doubles and three runs batted in. Abigayle Rowell (5-2) scattered seven hits and yielded two fourth-inning runs.

Samantha Jacobs went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Monarchs. Starting pitcher Brittany Jones (4-8) lasted an inning and walked four in that time.

Coach Dennis Shores and the Quakers host Randolph-Macon College on Saturday. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader begins at 12:30 p.m. 

