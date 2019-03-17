Softball Splits at Randolph College; Quaker Win Streak Halted at Seven

LYNCHBURG, Va -- Guilford College and Randolph College split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. The Quakers captured game one, 5-4. In the nightcap, the Wildcats halted GC's seven-game winning streak by prevailing, 3-2.

Following the two games, Guilford moved to 13-2 and 1-1 in league play. Randolph is now 10-7-1 and 1-1 in the ODAC.

In the opener, Guilford plated three unearned runs in the first inning. The Quakers tacked on two more in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Natalie Conrad doubled home Sabrina Moreno for the fourth tally. Conrad then scored on a fielding error for another unearned run. Moreno was 2-for-3 scored once and had an RBI to pace the GC offense.

RC, which outhit Guilford 11-6, scored three times in the bottom of the frame for the final 5-4 margin. Brittany Gula's bases-clearing pinch-hit double highlighted the scoring with one out. Katie McNeill then retired the next two batter as the Wildcats left the tying run on second base. McNeill improved to 9-1 and allowed four earned runs in the complete game win. She fanned four hitters, allowed no walks and retired all three batters in the seventh.

Blair Epperson (0-2) started and took the defeat. Nadia Tibbs and Taylor Craft both collected two hits for the home club.

In the nightcap, Randolph rallied from a 2-1 deficit and scored twice in the fifth to win, 3-2. Madison Brown doubled to bring home the tying and winning runs.

Abigayle Rowell (3-2) suffered the loss for the Quakers. She scattered seven hits, allowed five walks and struck out one batter. Abbi Panill pitched the final three frames and got the win for RC. She gave up three hits and no runs.

RC outhit Guilford, 7-6. Briana Harrison went 2-for-3 for the home team. For the Quakers, Katy Holt went 2-of-3 with one RBI.

The Quakers play at Methodist University on Wednesday (March 20). The doubleheader begins at 3 p.m.