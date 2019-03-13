Quaker Softball Takes Two from SVU, 3-1 and 18-2

Makayla Crawford '19 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Game 1

Batting

Southern Virginia
2B: Krystal Kemp
3B: none
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Sarah Aukamp; Makayla Crawford
3B: none
HR: none
full stats

Game 2

Batting

Southern Virginia
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Makayla Carver; Makayla Crawford; Casey Bunting; Anna Wolfe; Katy Holt
3B: none
HR: Makayla Crawford; Katy Holt
full stats
Mar 13, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Makayla Crawford had four hits and another home run as Guilford College swept a doubleheader from Southern Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. Game scores were 3-1 and 18-2 (five innings).

The victory was the sixth straight for the Quakers, who improved to 12-1 on the season. The Knights fell to 3-11.

In game one, GC plated two runs in the first inning after Katy Holt (2-3) singled to score Savannah Yale and Crawford. The Quakers' third run was recorded in the fifth when Kayli Blankenship's hit brought home Anna Wolfe

SVU tallied its run in the sixth. Megan Harmon ripped a two-out single off starter Katie McNeill to center field to bring home Madison Rigby. McNeill improved to 8-1 after earning the win. She scattered four hits, struck out four and walked none. 

Megan Harmon (0-5) suffered the defeat for Southern Virginia after allowing two runs in four frames. Krystal Kemp had a double to lead Knight hitters.

And eleven-run second inning highlighted action in game two, which Guilford won 18-2 in five innings. GC collected 19 hits to three for the visitors.

Abigayle Rowell improved to 3-0 after allowing two runs (none earned) and four hits. Kemp (3-5) took the defeat for Southern Virginia after being pulled in the second inning after surrendering eight runs.

Crawford belted a three-run homer to right-centerfield in the fourth inning. She now has 26 career homers, adding to her program record. She went 3-for-3, had two doubles, two runs and drove in four teammates in the game. Makayla Carver and Holt both had two hits, including a double. Sarah Aukamp collected two base hits for Guilford.

The Quakers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action on Sunday when Guilford travels to Randolph College. Game times are 1 and 3 p.m. for the doubleheader.

