Guilford Wins Twice to Finish 5-1 on Spring Break Softball Trip

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Guilford College's softball team wrapped up its spring break trip Sunday with convincing wins over Medaille College (9-0) and Salem State (Mass.) University (14-2). Both games were halted due to the eight-run rule.

Katie McNeill (7-1) scattered just two hits and did not walk a batter in six innings. She retired 15 straight batters before pinch-hitter Brittany Jordan singled for the Mustangs (0-1). Sarah Aukamp's (2-3, 2B) two-run single in the first gave McNeill all the offense she needed. Savannah Yale plated two with a third-inning double and Sabrina Moreno smacked a two-run homer in the fifth, her first of the season.

The Quakers (10-1) banged out 16 hits in a five-inning rout of Salem State (1-1) in Sunday's second game. Kayli Blankenship and Anna Wolfe both had three hits and Casey Bunting hit her first college home run in the game. Laura Thompson went 2-for-2 with a career- and game-high three RBI. Wolfe and Sarah Adams (2-4) both had two RBI. Abigayle Rowell (3-0) got the win with five innings of six-hit pitching.

Coach Dennis Shores' Quakers went 5-1 in South Carolina and return to host Southern Virginia University Wednesday (3/13) at 2:00 p.m. on Haworth Field.