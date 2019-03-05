Quakers Sweep Softball Doubleheader at Meredith, 12-4 and 8-3

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Natalie Conrad had five hits as Guilford College swept Meredith College in non-conference softball action on Tuesday. Game scores were 12-4 in five innings and 8-3 in the nightcap. The Quakers outhit the Avenging Angels, 29-16, in the two games.

Following the doubleheader, Guilford is 5-0. The Avenging Angels dropped to 0-4 on the season.