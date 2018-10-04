Guilford Softball Student-Athletes Named to NFCA Scholar-Athlete List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Guilford College's softball team placed eight student-athletes on the National Fastpitch Coaches' Association's All-America Scholar-Athlete list released Wednesday. The eight Quakers were among 6,280 students honored from the organization's seven membership divisions, including 1,600 from NCAA Division III. Honorees recorded at least a 3.5 grade point average for the 2017-18 school year.

Guilford's 2018 All-America Scholar-Athletes are as follows (with 2018 class year and previous recognition years):

Kayli Blankenship (So., OF, Pittsboro, N.C./Northwood)-2017

Natalie Conrad (So., OF, Greensboro, N.C./Southern Guilford)-2017

Haley Green (Sr., P/OF, Reidsville, N.C./Page) - 2017, 2016

Darby Kozan (Sr., OF, Morgantown, Pa./Twin Valley) – 2017, 2016, 2015

Courtney Lackey (Sr., P, North Wilkesboro, N.C./West Wilkes) –2017, 2016, 2015

Shannon Petsch (Jr., OF, Hellertown, Pa./Saucon Valley)-2016

Abbie Worsham (So., C, Asheboro, N.C./Asheboro)-2017

Savannah Yale (Jr., Yadkinville, N.C./Forbush) - 2017, 2016