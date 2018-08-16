Guilford Men Picked Tenth in Preseason ODAC Cross Country Poll

FOREST, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) cross country coaches selected Guilford College's women's team ninth and the men's side 10th in the league's annual preseason polls Thursday. The Quakers' women collected 47 points in the 13-team ranking. Guilford's men had 37 points in the 12-team ratings.

Washington and Lee University claimed the top spot in both the women's and men's polls. The University of Lynchburg and Bridgewater College were picked second and third, respectively, in the women's rankings. Bridgewater and Lynchburg rounded out the top-three teams on the men's side.

Guilford's women return Samantha Brooks for her senior season. Brooks ran in five of six events last year and notched the fastest six-kilometer time of her career (27 minutes, 29.4 seconds) at the season-ending NCAA Division III South/Southeast Regional Championships. The Quakers placed ninth at the 2017 ODAC Championships.

Guilford welcomes back senior Caleb Amstutz from last's year's men's team, which finished eighth in last year's league meet. Amstutz had Guilford's top time in four of six events last fall. He ran a personal-best 27:30.1 on the eight-kilometer course at the 2017 NCAA Division III South/Southeast Regional Championships.

Guilford opens its schedule September 8 at the Monarch Cross Country Classic hosted by Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Shenandoah University hosts the league meet October 27 in Winchester, Virginia.