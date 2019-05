Mr. Do It All - Keeping Up With Asa Bell '21

As an NCAA Division III institution, Guilford College provides student-athletes excellent opportunities to experience many facets of campus life in addition to intercollegiate athletics. Sophomore Asa Bell of the Guilford College Track & Field team lives out this principle through his extensive campus involvement. Enjoy this feature on Asa produced by North Carolina A&T State University senior Jordan McGrigg!