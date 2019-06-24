Season Recap: Men's Track & Field Set Program Benchmarks

Jeremiah Hedrick '20 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Jeremiah Hedrick '20 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Jun 24, 2019

The Guilford College men's track & field had a season with many notable performances, in both the indoor and outdoor campaigns.

The Quakers closed the indoor season at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships in Roanoke. Junior Juwan Houston ran the fifth-fastest 60M hurdles race in Guilford history. He clocked an 8.79 time and was ninth of 16 hurdlers. 

Freshman Tre Alexander landed a distance of 6.45M in the long jump. The eighth-best leap in program history was good enough for ninth of 23 competitors. Asa Bell was ninth in the 60M dash (7.15). The sophomore also placed 19th in the 200M after running a 23:65 time.

Earlier in the indoor season, Jeremiah Hedrick recorded the second-best triple jump in program history. The junior leaped 13.16 meters at the Last Minute Invitational on Feb. 1, 2019.

The outdoor year culminated at the ODAC Championships, held at Lynchburg College. The Guilford the men garnered 12 points and placed 10th.

Hedrick was the lone Quaker to reach the podium as he finished third in the long jump. His leap of 6.77 meters garnered six Quaker points following the third-best leap in program history. Alexander earned a team point after finishing eighth (6.50M) in the event. Hedrick was 10th in the triple jump after posting a 13.15M distance. 

Bell earned three team points after placing sixth (11.15) in the 100M dash. The Quakers 4x100 relay team of Houston, Desmond Marshall, Hedrick and Bell placed seventh. They earned two points after running a 43.66 time--the third-fastest mark in Quaker lore.

Houston posted the fourth (15.60) and fifth-best (16.03) times in the 110 high hurdles at the Phoenix Invitational and Dr. Jack Toms Invitational respectively. Houston, Marshall, Hedrick and Bell ran a 43.61 time in the 4x100M relay at the Phoenix Invite--the second-fastest clocking in the Guilford record book.

In field events, Alexander recorded the third-best Guilford long jump mark (6.76M) at the W&L Carnival. Hedrick posted a 13.45M distance in the triple jump at the Phoenix Invite, which is the sixth best in the event. In the high jump a the ODAC Championships, senior Montek Johnson recorded a 1.81M height, the seventh-best GC career mark.

Coach Marty Owens will return as many as 15 student-athletes for the 2019-20 Guilford College men's track and field season.

