Guilford Closed Track & Field Year at ODAC Championships

Jeremiah Hedrick '20 (Photo by Sideline Media Productions)
Jeremiah Hedrick '20 (Photo by Sideline Media Productions)
Apr 20, 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- The Guilford College track & field teams closed the season at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on Saturday. The Quaker women earned eight points and placed ninth, while the men garnered 12 points and were 10th.

Jeremiah Hedrick was the lone Quaker to reach the podium as he placed third in the long jump. His leap of 6.77 meters garnered six Quaker points following the third-best leap in program history. Tre Alexander earned a team point after finishing eighth (6.50M) in the event. Hedrick was 10th in the triple jump after posting a 13.15M distance. 

Asa Bell earned three team points after placing sixth (11.15) in the 100M dash. The Quakers 4x100 relay team of Juwan Houston, Desmond Marshall, Hedrick and Bell placed seventh. They earned two points after running a 43.66 time--the third-fastest mark in Quaker lore.

On the women's side, Alexis Waddel and Shannon Petsch both placed sixth and earned three team points after breaking Guilford records in discus and javelin throws respectively. Waddel's throw of 34.47M was more than four meters better than the previous Guilford benchmark. Petsch threw the javelin 28.58M. The remarkable fact is that Petsch has only been active javelin-thrower for two months.

Ranicha Sargeant was 10th in the long jump (4.57M) and Jamie Britt (4.54) placed 13th. The Quaker 4x100M relay team captured two points after placing seventh. ZareA Pitts, Carmen Curtis, Sargeant and Britt ran a 52.10 time--the third-fastest in Quaker history. 

 

Guilford Closed Track & Field Year at ODAC Championships
April 20, 2019 Guilford Closed Track & Field Year at ODAC Championships
Quaker Track & Field Competed at Wildcat Invitational
April 13, 2019 Quaker Track & Field Competed at Wildcat Invitational
Quaker Men Competed at Phoenix T&F Invitational
April 6, 2019 Quaker Men Competed at Phoenix T&F Invitational
Guilford Track & Field Teams Competed at Trojan Challenge hosted by the University of Mount Olive
March 30, 2019 Guilford Track & Field Teams Competed at Trojan Challenge hosted by the University of Mount Olive
Quakers Competed at Dr. Jack Toms Track and Field Invitational
March 23, 2019 Quakers Competed at Dr. Jack Toms Track and Field Invitational
Track & Field Closed Competition at W&L Carnival
March 16, 2019 Track & Field Closed Competition at W&L Carnival
Long Jumpers Excel as Quakers Open Outdoor Campaign
March 15, 2019 Long Jumpers Excel as Quakers Open Outdoor Campaign
Quaker Men Close Indoor Year at the ODAC Championships
February 24, 2019 Quaker Men Close Indoor Year at the ODAC Championships
Quakers Men's Track & Field Team Competes at JDL DMR Invite
February 16, 2019 Quakers Men's Track & Field Team Competes at JDL DMR Invite
Jeremiah Hedrick led Quaker Men at Last Minute Invite
February 2, 2019 Jeremiah Hedrick led Quaker Men at Last Minute Invite
Quaker Men's Track & Field Competed at Finn Pincus Invite
January 26, 2019 Quaker Men's Track & Field Competed at Finn Pincus Invite
Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
January 23, 2019 Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
Men's Track and Field Competed at Wake Forest Invitational
January 19, 2019 Men's Track and Field Competed at Wake Forest Invitational
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Men's Track and Field Opened Year at JDL Duals
December 2, 2018 Men's Track and Field Opened Year at JDL Duals
Guilford's Marla Lindsay Earns Exclusive Coaching Opportunity
November 12, 2018 Guilford's Marla Lindsay Earns Exclusive Coaching Opportunity
Marty Owens Named Director of Track & Field and Cross Country
September 13, 2018 Marty Owens Named Director of Track & Field and Cross Country