Guilford Closed Track & Field Year at ODAC Championships

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- The Guilford College track & field teams closed the season at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on Saturday. The Quaker women earned eight points and placed ninth, while the men garnered 12 points and were 10th.

Jeremiah Hedrick was the lone Quaker to reach the podium as he placed third in the long jump. His leap of 6.77 meters garnered six Quaker points following the third-best leap in program history. Tre Alexander earned a team point after finishing eighth (6.50M) in the event. Hedrick was 10th in the triple jump after posting a 13.15M distance.

Asa Bell earned three team points after placing sixth (11.15) in the 100M dash. The Quakers 4x100 relay team of Juwan Houston, Desmond Marshall, Hedrick and Bell placed seventh. They earned two points after running a 43.66 time--the third-fastest mark in Quaker lore.

On the women's side, Alexis Waddel and Shannon Petsch both placed sixth and earned three team points after breaking Guilford records in discus and javelin throws respectively. Waddel's throw of 34.47M was more than four meters better than the previous Guilford benchmark. Petsch threw the javelin 28.58M. The remarkable fact is that Petsch has only been active javelin-thrower for two months.

Ranicha Sargeant was 10th in the long jump (4.57M) and Jamie Britt (4.54) placed 13th. The Quaker 4x100M relay team captured two points after placing seventh. ZareA Pitts, Carmen Curtis, Sargeant and Britt ran a 52.10 time--the third-fastest in Quaker history.