Quaker Track & Field Competed at Wildcat Invitational

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- The Guilford College track and field teams competed in the Wildcat Invitational hosted by Randolph College on Saturday. The women garnered 18 points and placed eighth. The men earned 17 points and finished tenth.
The men's 4x100M relay team of Jeremiah Hedrick, Tre Alexander, KJ Dorsey and Asa Bell placed third and earned six team points. The quartet also ran the third fastest time (44:05) in program history.
Bell grabbed four points by placing sixth in the 200M after posting a time of 22.81. In the 100M, he ran an 11.17 and grabbed two points for the Quakers.
Dorsey took three points in the long jump after leaping 6.08M and finishing 10th. In the discus, Montrell Diggs earned a Quaker point after placing ninth (19.30M).
On the women's side, Guilford scored big in the javelin throw. Shannon Petsch was runnerup in the event and reaped eight points. Her toss of 27.0M was the fourth-best in program history. Teammate Micheleigh Higgins placed third (six points). The freshman's throw of 24.06M was the tenth-best in Quaker lore.
In the long jump, Ranicha Sargeant finished in fifth place of 16 competitors. Her distance of 4.12M earned Guilford four points.
The Quakers next compete at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships. The two-day meet begins on Friday (4/19) at Randolph College in Lynchburg.
