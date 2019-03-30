Guilford Track & Field Teams Competed at Trojan Challenge hosted by the University of Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. -- The Guilford College track & field Teams competed on Saturday at the Trojan Challenge, hosted by the University of Mount Olive. Despite sending a small group of student-athletes, a number of Quakers shined at the event.

Juwan Houston placed fifth of 16 entrants in the 110-meter hurdles. The junior posted a time of 15.58 seconds, the third-best in program history.

On the women's side, Alexis Waddell recorded noteworthy marks in both the discus and shot put. The freshman posted a distance of 30.23 meters in the discus, the second-best mark in team history. She was 24th of 39 competitors. In the shot put, Waddell was 26 of 41 competitors after posting 9.63 meters, tying her own career mark of third all-time

Shannon Petsch threw the javelin 26.57 meters. The senior placed 15th of 30 in the event after recording the fourth-farthest throw in Guilford women's history.

The Quakers compete at the at Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon University on Saturday (4/6).