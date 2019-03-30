Guilford Track & Field Teams Competed at Trojan Challenge hosted by the University of Mount Olive

Juwan Houston '20 (Photo by Shannon Petsch '19)
Juwan Houston '20 (Photo by Shannon Petsch '19)
Mar 30, 2019

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. -- The Guilford College track & field Teams competed on Saturday at the Trojan Challenge, hosted by the University of Mount Olive. Despite sending a small group of student-athletes, a number of Quakers shined at the event.

Juwan Houston placed fifth of 16 entrants in the 110-meter hurdles. The junior posted a time of 15.58 seconds, the third-best in program history.

On the women's side, Alexis Waddell recorded noteworthy marks in both the discus and shot put. The freshman posted a distance of 30.23 meters in the discus, the second-best mark in team history. She was 24th of 39 competitors. In the shot put, Waddell was 26 of 41 competitors after posting 9.63 meters, tying her own career mark of third all-time

Shannon Petsch threw the javelin 26.57 meters. The senior placed 15th of 30 in the event after recording the fourth-farthest throw in Guilford women's history.

The Quakers compete at the at Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon University on Saturday (4/6).

Guilford Track & Field Teams Competed at Trojan Challenge hosted by the University of Mount Olive
March 30, 2019 Guilford Track & Field Teams Competed at Trojan Challenge hosted by the University of Mount Olive
Quakers Competed at Dr. Jack Toms Track and Field Invitational
March 23, 2019 Quakers Competed at Dr. Jack Toms Track and Field Invitational
Track & Field Closed Competition at W&L Carnival
March 16, 2019 Track & Field Closed Competition at W&L Carnival
Long Jumpers Excel as Quakers Open Outdoor Campaign
March 15, 2019 Long Jumpers Excel as Quakers Open Outdoor Campaign
Quaker Men Close Indoor Year at the ODAC Championships
February 24, 2019 Quaker Men Close Indoor Year at the ODAC Championships
Quakers Men's Track & Field Team Competes at JDL DMR Invite
February 16, 2019 Quakers Men's Track & Field Team Competes at JDL DMR Invite
Jeremiah Hedrick led Quaker Men at Last Minute Invite
February 2, 2019 Jeremiah Hedrick led Quaker Men at Last Minute Invite
Quaker Men's Track & Field Competed at Finn Pincus Invite
January 26, 2019 Quaker Men's Track & Field Competed at Finn Pincus Invite
Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
January 23, 2019 Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
Men's Track and Field Competed at Wake Forest Invitational
January 19, 2019 Men's Track and Field Competed at Wake Forest Invitational
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Men's Track and Field Opened Year at JDL Duals
December 2, 2018 Men's Track and Field Opened Year at JDL Duals
Guilford's Marla Lindsay Earns Exclusive Coaching Opportunity
November 12, 2018 Guilford's Marla Lindsay Earns Exclusive Coaching Opportunity
Marty Owens Named Director of Track & Field and Cross Country
September 13, 2018 Marty Owens Named Director of Track & Field and Cross Country