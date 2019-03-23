Quakers Competed at Dr. Jack Toms Track and Field Invitational

Jeremiah Hedrick '20 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Jeremiah Hedrick '20 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Mar 23, 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- The Guilford College track and field teams competed this weekend at the Dr. Jack Toms Invitational, hosted by the University of Lynchburg.

The Guilford men recorded 25 points at the meet. Jeremiah Hedrick won the men's triple jump with a mark of 13.19, earning 10 points. In the long jump, Hedrick earned six points after posting a 6.44M number.

Juwan Houston ran the fourth best Quaker time in the 110M hurdles (16:03). He earned five team points for the Quakers. 

The men's 4x100 relay team of Houston, Hedrick, Trevel Alexander and Asa Bell placed fifth. Their time of 44.46 brought Guilford four points. 

The Quaker women's 4x100 relay team earned four points at the meet after finishing fifth with a time of 52:25. The team of Zarea Pitts, Carmen Curtis, Jamie Britt and Ranicha Sargeant also recorded the second-fastest program time in the race.

Curtis scored Guilford's other women's point after running the 100-meter dash in 13.84 and finishing eighth. Sargeant was 12th (14.13) and Pitts placed 14th (14:39) in the race.

Three Quakers set notable program benchmarks in the long jump. Britt leaped 4.64M (fourth all-time), Pitts recorded a 4.55M (fifth) and Sargeant 4.37 (10th) all notched themselves in the record book.

Alexis Waddell was 16th in the discus after recording the fifth-best distance (27.21) in Quaker lore. In the shot put, Waddell recorded the eight-farthest distance (9.63M) and placed 18th.

The Quakers next compete at Trojan Challenge hosted by the University of Mount Olive on Saturday (3/30).

 

 

Quakers Competed at Dr. Jack Toms Track and Field Invitational
March 23, 2019 Quakers Competed at Dr. Jack Toms Track and Field Invitational
Track & Field Closed Competition at W&L Carnival
March 16, 2019 Track & Field Closed Competition at W&L Carnival
Long Jumpers Excel as Quakers Open Outdoor Campaign
March 15, 2019 Long Jumpers Excel as Quakers Open Outdoor Campaign
Quaker Men Close Indoor Year at the ODAC Championships
February 24, 2019 Quaker Men Close Indoor Year at the ODAC Championships
Quakers Men's Track & Field Team Competes at JDL DMR Invite
February 16, 2019 Quakers Men's Track & Field Team Competes at JDL DMR Invite
Jeremiah Hedrick led Quaker Men at Last Minute Invite
February 2, 2019 Jeremiah Hedrick led Quaker Men at Last Minute Invite
Quaker Men's Track & Field Competed at Finn Pincus Invite
January 26, 2019 Quaker Men's Track & Field Competed at Finn Pincus Invite
Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
January 23, 2019 Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
Men's Track and Field Competed at Wake Forest Invitational
January 19, 2019 Men's Track and Field Competed at Wake Forest Invitational
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Men's Track and Field Opened Year at JDL Duals
December 2, 2018 Men's Track and Field Opened Year at JDL Duals
Guilford's Marla Lindsay Earns Exclusive Coaching Opportunity
November 12, 2018 Guilford's Marla Lindsay Earns Exclusive Coaching Opportunity
Marty Owens Named Director of Track & Field and Cross Country
September 13, 2018 Marty Owens Named Director of Track & Field and Cross Country