Track & Field Closed Competition at W&L Carnival

Asa Bell '21 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Asa Bell '21 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
Mar 16, 2019

LEXINGTON, Va. -- The Guilford College track and field teams closed out competing at the two-day Washington and Lee Carnival on Saturday.

The Quaker men's 4x100 meter relay team ran the sixth fastest time in program history. The quartet of Juwan Houston, Trevel Alexander, Jeremiah Hedrick and Asa Bell clocked a 44.21 and placed third in the race.

Hedrick placed sixth in the triple jump after the junior leaped 13.13. Alexander was 16th of 43 runners in the 100M dash. Amir Adur Rahim posted a 23.65 time in the 200M to finish 22nd of 45 entrants.

On the women's side, Jamie Britt posted the seventh fastest 200M time for the Quakers. She clocked a 28:47 and was 21st of 42 competitors.

In the 100M dash, Ranicha Sargeant was 17th after running a 13.85. Teammate Zarea Pitts (14:01) placed 21st of the 40 runners. 

The Quakers next compete at the Dr. Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational. The two-day meet--hosted by the University of Lynchburg--beings on Friday (March 23).

 

