Men's Track and Field Competed at Wake Forest Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Guilford College track & field teams competed on Saturday at the Wake Forest Invitational, held at the JDL Fast Track. The meet featured a mix of NCAA Division I, II and III and competition.

Freshman KJ Dorsey placed 13th in the long jump after recording a 5.86 meter mark. Sophomore teammate Ari Walker was 19th of the 23 competitors after posting a 5.16M mark.



In the 400M run, freshman Amir Abdur-Rahim clocked a 54.98 time and placed 33rd of 48 runners.



The Wake Forest Invitational concludes on Sunday morning with the women's and men's 5000 meter run.













