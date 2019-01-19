Men's Track and Field Competed at Wake Forest Invitational

Amir Abdur-Rahim '22 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Guilford College track & field teams competed on Saturday at the Wake Forest Invitational, held at the JDL Fast Track. The meet featured a mix of NCAA Division I, II and III and competition. 

Freshman KJ Dorsey placed 13th in the long jump after recording a 5.86 meter mark. Sophomore teammate Ari Walker was 19th of the 23 competitors after posting a 5.16M mark. 

In the 400M run, freshman Amir Abdur-Rahim clocked a 54.98 time and placed 33rd of 48 runners. 

The Wake Forest Invitational concludes on Sunday morning with the women's and men's 5000 meter run. 



 

 

 
