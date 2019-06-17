Recap: Men's Tennis Posted Another Impressive Season

Elijah Gregory '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Elijah Gregory '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Jun 17, 2019

The Guilford College men's tennis team had another successful season. The Quakers recorded a 10-7 record and were 8-3 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matches.

In the program's third straight season with double-digit wins, the team posted an impressive six-match winning streak. Guilford earned the fourth seed for the ODAC Tournament.

The Quakers dispatched visiting Bridgewater, 5-0, in the opening round of the tournament. In the match played to completion, Guilford clinched the win with straight-set singles victories by Elijah Gregory over Matthew Gordon in the second flight (6-1, 6-2), and Kai Glass over Tyler Kolaskie (6-1, 6-0) at sixth singles.

In the ODAC semifinals, top-seeded Washington and Lee University advanced to the tournament final with a 5-1 semifinal win over Guilford in a match played at Virginia Wesleyan University. The Generals went on to win the conference championship.

Following the year, two Quakers earned All-ODAC distinction. Gregory captured First Team recognition. Gregory and teammate Mason Robb were second-team all-league picks in doubles.

Gregory, a sophomore, earned all-conference honors for the second straight season. He filled the number-two singles slot in Guilford's lineup and shared team-high honors with 13 singles wins (13-8). He was 12-4 in dual matches, including a 10-1 record against ODAC rivals, tops in the conference. 

Gregory and Robb formed the Quakers' top doubles tandem for most of the season and logged an 11-8 doubles mark, best on the team. The pair went 11-6 in dual-match action, including 8-3 in conference competition. It won five matches by scores of 8-2 or better and three of its losses came by two or fewer points. One of the team's best wins was an 8-7 (7-5) victory over ODAC Player of the Year Canon Secord and his Bridgewater teammate Gordon in the April 30 ODAC Tournament Quarterfinals. 

Robb went 10-5 at number one singles. Junior Joe Horne posted an impressive 11-3 mark at the third singles flight. At the fifth flight, freshman Jay Montague was 10-4. Sophomore Tim Thompson netted seven wins at the #5 flight, while Glass, a junior, earned a 10-7 mark at the sixth flight.

Horne and Montague went 11-6 at the second doubles flight. At third singles, Glass and Thompson posted an 8-9 mark. Both Horne and Robb earned ODAC men's tennis player of the week honors during the year.

Coach Dave McCain's team has no seniors and could return all six students from this year's side in 2019-20.

Recap: Men's Tennis Posted Another Impressive Season
June 17, 2019 Recap: Men's Tennis Posted Another Impressive Season
Guilford Pair Named to All-ODAC Men's Tennis Teams
May 8, 2019 Guilford Pair Named to All-ODAC Men's Tennis Teams
Washington and Lee Ends Guilford Men's Tennis Season in ODAC Tournament Semifinals
May 4, 2019 Washington and Lee Ends Guilford Men's Tennis Season in ODAC Tournament Semifinals
Quakers Blank Bridgewater To Reach ODAC Men's Tennis Semifinals
April 30, 2019 Quakers Blank Bridgewater To Reach ODAC Men's Tennis Semifinals
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Quakers Drop 6-3 Men's Tennis Decision at Methodist
April 23, 2019 Quakers Drop 6-3 Men's Tennis Decision at Methodist
Hampden-Sydney Halts Guilford's Men's Tennis Win Streak at Six
April 16, 2019 Hampden-Sydney Halts Guilford's Men's Tennis Win Streak at Six
Guilford's Mason Robb Named ODAC Men's Tennis player of the Week
April 15, 2019 Guilford's Mason Robb Named ODAC Men's Tennis player of the Week
Men's Tennis Team Stays Hot With Win at Emory & Henry
April 13, 2019 Men's Tennis Team Stays Hot With Win at Emory & Henry
Guilford's Joe Horne Named ODAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week
April 8, 2019 Guilford's Joe Horne Named ODAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week
Quakers Blank Roanoke for Fifth Straight Men's Tennis Win
April 7, 2019 Quakers Blank Roanoke for Fifth Straight Men's Tennis Win
Horne's Heroics Lift Guilford Past Bridgewater in ODAC Men's Tennis
April 6, 2019 Horne's Heroics Lift Guilford Past Bridgewater in ODAC Men's Tennis
Guilford Men's Tennis Team Tops Visiting Lynchburg for Critical ODAC Win
April 3, 2019 Guilford Men's Tennis Team Tops Visiting Lynchburg for Critical ODAC Win
Guilford Edges Randolph-Macon, 5-4, For Key ODAC Men's Tennis Win
April 1, 2019 Guilford Edges Randolph-Macon, 5-4, For Key ODAC Men's Tennis Win
Guilford Dominates Randolph, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
March 30, 2019 Guilford Dominates Randolph, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 29, 2019 Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 23, 2019 Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace
March 17, 2019 Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace
Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory
March 16, 2019 Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory
Guilford Dominates Shenandoah, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
March 13, 2019 Guilford Dominates Shenandoah, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
Men's Tennis Blanks Ferrum For First Dual Match Win
March 9, 2019 Men's Tennis Blanks Ferrum For First Dual Match Win
Guilford Drops Men's Tennis Season Opener to Washington and Lee, 8-1
March 6, 2019 Guilford Drops Men's Tennis Season Opener to Washington and Lee, 8-1
Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
February 7, 2019 Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll