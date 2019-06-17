Recap: Men's Tennis Posted Another Impressive Season

The Guilford College men's tennis team had another successful season. The Quakers recorded a 10-7 record and were 8-3 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matches.

In the program's third straight season with double-digit wins, the team posted an impressive six-match winning streak. Guilford earned the fourth seed for the ODAC Tournament.

The Quakers dispatched visiting Bridgewater, 5-0, in the opening round of the tournament. In the match played to completion, Guilford clinched the win with straight-set singles victories by Elijah Gregory over Matthew Gordon in the second flight (6-1, 6-2), and Kai Glass over Tyler Kolaskie (6-1, 6-0) at sixth singles.

In the ODAC semifinals, top-seeded Washington and Lee University advanced to the tournament final with a 5-1 semifinal win over Guilford in a match played at Virginia Wesleyan University. The Generals went on to win the conference championship.

Following the year, two Quakers earned All-ODAC distinction. Gregory captured First Team recognition. Gregory and teammate Mason Robb were second-team all-league picks in doubles.

Gregory, a sophomore, earned all-conference honors for the second straight season. He filled the number-two singles slot in Guilford's lineup and shared team-high honors with 13 singles wins (13-8). He was 12-4 in dual matches, including a 10-1 record against ODAC rivals, tops in the conference.

Gregory and Robb formed the Quakers' top doubles tandem for most of the season and logged an 11-8 doubles mark, best on the team. The pair went 11-6 in dual-match action, including 8-3 in conference competition. It won five matches by scores of 8-2 or better and three of its losses came by two or fewer points. One of the team's best wins was an 8-7 (7-5) victory over ODAC Player of the Year Canon Secord and his Bridgewater teammate Gordon in the April 30 ODAC Tournament Quarterfinals.

Robb went 10-5 at number one singles. Junior Joe Horne posted an impressive 11-3 mark at the third singles flight. At the fifth flight, freshman Jay Montague was 10-4. Sophomore Tim Thompson netted seven wins at the #5 flight, while Glass, a junior, earned a 10-7 mark at the sixth flight.

Horne and Montague went 11-6 at the second doubles flight. At third singles, Glass and Thompson posted an 8-9 mark. Both Horne and Robb earned ODAC men's tennis player of the week honors during the year.

Coach Dave McCain's team has no seniors and could return all six students from this year's side in 2019-20.