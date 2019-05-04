Washington and Lee Ends Guilford Men's Tennis Season in ODAC Tournament Semifinals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Top-seeded Washington and Lee University advanced to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men's Tennis Tournament final with a 5-1 semifinal win over fourth-seeded Guilford College Saturday at Virginia Wesleyan University.

The Generals (14-7), ranked 15th in the April 25 Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division III Atlantic South Poll, advanced to play Hampden-Sydney College in Sunday's final at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center at Old Dominion University. Guilford's season ends with a 10-7 overall record.

Washington and Lee won all three doubles matches to take a 3-0 lead. The Generals' Tye Loan and John Rudden made quick work of the Quakers' Kai Glass and Tim Thompson in an 8-1 third-doubles win. Guilford's Joe Horne and Jay Montague dropped an 8-3 decision at the second flight to Harry Shephard and Noah Tapp. The closest doubles contest was at the number-one flight where Mitchell Thomas and Bobby Neuner pulled out an 8-5 victory over the Quakers' Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb.

Loan dispatched of Glass, 6-0, 6-1, at sixth singles for a 4-0 Washington and Lee advantage. The Quakers earned their point when Shephard retired trailing by a set to Robb at first singles. Rudden ended the match played to completion with a 6-1, 6-1 fifth-singles win over Thompson.

Coach Dave McCain's team has no seniors and could return all six students from this year's side in 2019-20.