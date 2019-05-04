Washington and Lee Ends Guilford Men's Tennis Season in ODAC Tournament Semifinals

Mason Robb '20 (Va. Wesleyan Sports Information photo)
Mason Robb '20 (Va. Wesleyan Sports Information photo)
Guilford
1
Washington and Lee
5

Doubles

Mitchell Thomas / Bobby Neuner (WLU19)
def. Mason Robb / Elijah Gregory (GC)
8-5
Harry Shepherd / Noah Tapp (WLU19)
def. Joe Horne / Jay Montague (GC)
8-3
Tye Loan / John Rudden (WLU19)
def. Tim Thompson / Logan Glass (GC)
8-1

Singles

Mason Robb (GC)
def. Harry Shepherd (WLU19)
6-3, 3-0
Mitchell Thomas (WLU19)
def. Elijah Gregory (GC)
FINAL - UNFINISHED
Bobby Neuner (WLU19)
def. Joe Horne (GC)
FINAL - UNFINISHED
Noah Tapp (WLU19)
def. Jay Montague (GC)
FINAL - UNFINISHED
John Rudden (WLU19)
def. Tim Thompson (GC)
6-1, 6-1
Tye Loan (WLU19)
def. Logan Glass (GC)
6-0, 6-1
full stats
May 04, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Top-seeded Washington and Lee University advanced to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men's Tennis Tournament final with a 5-1 semifinal win over fourth-seeded Guilford College Saturday at Virginia Wesleyan University.

The Generals (14-7), ranked 15th in the April 25 Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division III Atlantic South Poll, advanced to play Hampden-Sydney College in Sunday's final at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center at Old Dominion University. Guilford's season ends with a 10-7 overall record.

Washington and Lee won all three doubles matches to take a 3-0 lead. The Generals' Tye Loan and John Rudden made quick work of the Quakers' Kai Glass and Tim Thompson in an 8-1 third-doubles win. Guilford's Joe Horne and Jay Montague dropped an 8-3 decision at the second flight to Harry Shephard and Noah Tapp. The closest doubles contest was at the number-one flight where Mitchell Thomas and Bobby Neuner pulled out an 8-5 victory over the Quakers' Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb.

Loan dispatched of Glass, 6-0, 6-1, at sixth singles for a 4-0 Washington and Lee advantage. The Quakers earned their point when Shephard retired trailing by a set to Robb at first singles. Rudden ended the match played to completion with a 6-1, 6-1 fifth-singles win over Thompson.

Coach Dave McCain's team has no seniors and could return all six students from this year's side in 2019-20.

Washington and Lee Ends Guilford Men's Tennis Season in ODAC Tournament Semifinals
May 4, 2019 Washington and Lee Ends Guilford Men's Tennis Season in ODAC Tournament Semifinals
Quakers Blank Bridgewater To Reach ODAC Men's Tennis Semifinals
April 30, 2019 Quakers Blank Bridgewater To Reach ODAC Men's Tennis Semifinals
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Quakers Drop 6-3 Men's Tennis Decision at Methodist
April 23, 2019 Quakers Drop 6-3 Men's Tennis Decision at Methodist
Hampden-Sydney Halts Guilford's Men's Tennis Win Streak at Six
April 16, 2019 Hampden-Sydney Halts Guilford's Men's Tennis Win Streak at Six
Guilford's Mason Robb Named ODAC Men's Tennis player of the Week
April 15, 2019 Guilford's Mason Robb Named ODAC Men's Tennis player of the Week
Men's Tennis Team Stays Hot With Win at Emory & Henry
April 13, 2019 Men's Tennis Team Stays Hot With Win at Emory & Henry
Guilford's Joe Horne Named ODAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week
April 8, 2019 Guilford's Joe Horne Named ODAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week
Quakers Blank Roanoke for Fifth Straight Men's Tennis Win
April 7, 2019 Quakers Blank Roanoke for Fifth Straight Men's Tennis Win
Horne's Heroics Lift Guilford Past Bridgewater in ODAC Men's Tennis
April 6, 2019 Horne's Heroics Lift Guilford Past Bridgewater in ODAC Men's Tennis
Guilford Men's Tennis Team Tops Visiting Lynchburg for Critical ODAC Win
April 3, 2019 Guilford Men's Tennis Team Tops Visiting Lynchburg for Critical ODAC Win
Guilford Edges Randolph-Macon, 5-4, For Key ODAC Men's Tennis Win
April 1, 2019 Guilford Edges Randolph-Macon, 5-4, For Key ODAC Men's Tennis Win
Guilford Dominates Randolph, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
March 30, 2019 Guilford Dominates Randolph, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 29, 2019 Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 23, 2019 Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace
March 17, 2019 Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace
Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory
March 16, 2019 Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory
Guilford Dominates Shenandoah, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
March 13, 2019 Guilford Dominates Shenandoah, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
Men's Tennis Blanks Ferrum For First Dual Match Win
March 9, 2019 Men's Tennis Blanks Ferrum For First Dual Match Win
Guilford Drops Men's Tennis Season Opener to Washington and Lee, 8-1
March 6, 2019 Guilford Drops Men's Tennis Season Opener to Washington and Lee, 8-1
Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
February 7, 2019 Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll