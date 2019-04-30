Quakers Blank Bridgewater To Reach ODAC Men's Tennis Semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Fourth-seeded Guilford College blanked fifth-seeded Bridgewater College, 5-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men's Tennis Tournament match Tuesday on Guilford's McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

The victory sends Guilford (10-6) into the ODAC semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons. The Quakers play top-seeded Washington and Lee University Saturday (5/4) at 8:30 a.m. in a semifinal hosted by Virginia Wesleyan University.

The Quakers (10-6) posted three narrow doubles wins to take a 3-0 lead. The top tandem of Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory edged Bridgewater's Canon Secord and Matthew Gordon, 8-7 (7-5). The Quakers' Jay Montague and Joe Horne took an 8-6 second-doubles triumph over Freddie Roberts and Sonet Gandhi. Guilford's Tim Thompson and Kai Glass won the number-three match by the same score over the Eagles' Nick Kiser and Robert Williard.

In the match played to completion, Guilford clinched the win with straight-set singles victories by Gregory over Gordon in the second flight (6-1, 6-2) and Glass over Tyler Kolaskie (6-1, 6-0) at sixth singles.

Bridgewater ends its season with an 8-11 overall record.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers lost to the Generals in the regular season, 8-1, March 6 in Greensboro.