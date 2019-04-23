Quakers Drop 6-3 Men's Tennis Decision at Methodist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Guilford College's men's tennis team closed the regular season with a 6-3 nonconference loss at Methodist University Tuesday evening.

The Quakers head to next week's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament with a 9-6 overall record. The Monarchs, ranked 17th in the latest Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III South Atlantic Region Poll, improved to 12-11.

Methodist took a 2-1 lead with victories at second and third doubles. Wynn Johnson and Hayden Wilfong topped Guilford's Joe Horne and Jay Montague, 8-4, at the second flight. E.J. Stolmeijer and A.J. Rogers topped the Quakers' Tim Thompson and Logan Glass, 8-2, at third doubles.

Guilford got on the board when Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory teamed for an 8-6 first-doubles triumph over Trent Harner and Coleman Baker.

Methodist secured the win with straight-set triumphs at fourth, fifth, and sixth singles. Henry Murray's 6-1, 6-3 victory over Thompson at fifth singles clinched the Monarchs' fifth and decisive point.

Robb downed Johnson, 6-2, 6-1, at first singles for a Quakers' point. Harner withstood Gregory's rally for a 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 win at second singles. Guilford's Horne outlasted Baker at third singles, 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers await the announcement of the ODAC Tournament field April 28. The eight-team tournament begins on campus sites April 30.