Quakers Drop 6-3 Men's Tennis Decision at Methodist

Mason Robb '20 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Guilford College
3
Methodist University
6

Doubles

Mason Robb / Elijah Gregory (GC)
def. Trent Harner / Coleman Baker (MU-M)
8-6
Wynn Johnson / Hayden Wilfong (MU-M)
def. Joe Horne / Jay Montague (GC)
8-4
E.J. Stolmeijer / AJ Rogers (MU-M)
def. Tim Thompson / Logan Glass (GC)
8-2

Singles

Mason Robb (GC)
def. Wynn Johnson (MU-M)
6-2, 6-1
Trent Harner (MU-M)
def. Elijah Gregory (GC)
6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3)
Joe Horne (GC)
def. Coleman Baker (MU-M)
3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (11-9)
Hayden Wilfong (MU-M)
def. Jay Montague (GC)
6-3, 6-1
Henry Murray (MU-M)
def. Tim Thompson (GC)
6-1, 6-3
Luke Laney (MU-M)
def. Logan Glass (GC)
6-2, 6-0
full stats
Apr 23, 2019

 

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Guilford College's men's tennis team closed the regular season with a 6-3 nonconference loss at Methodist University Tuesday evening.

The Quakers head to next week's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament with a 9-6 overall record. The Monarchs, ranked 17th in the latest Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III South Atlantic Region Poll, improved to 12-11.

Methodist took a 2-1 lead with victories at second and third doubles. Wynn Johnson and Hayden Wilfong topped Guilford's Joe Horne and Jay Montague, 8-4, at the second flight. E.J. Stolmeijer and A.J. Rogers topped the Quakers' Tim Thompson and Logan Glass, 8-2, at third doubles.

Guilford got on the board when Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory teamed for an 8-6 first-doubles triumph over Trent Harner and Coleman Baker.

Methodist secured the win with straight-set triumphs at fourth, fifth, and sixth singles. Henry Murray's 6-1, 6-3 victory over Thompson at fifth singles clinched the Monarchs' fifth and decisive point.

Robb downed Johnson, 6-2, 6-1, at first singles for a Quakers' point. Harner withstood Gregory's rally for a 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 win at second singles. Guilford's Horne outlasted Baker at third singles, 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers await the announcement of the ODAC Tournament field April 28. The eight-team tournament begins on campus sites April 30.

