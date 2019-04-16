Hampden-Sydney Halts Guilford's Men's Tennis Win Streak at Six

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – Hampden-Sydney College claimed an 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's tennis win over visiting Guilford College Tuesday.

The Tigers improved to 8-9 with the win, 7-1 in league play. The Quakers (9-5, 8-3 ODAC) saw their six-match winning streak snapped. They will finish no lower than fourth in the ODAC standings.

Hampden-Sydney won all three doubles matches, two by two or fewer games. Matthew Moody and Michael Moody teamed for an 8-6 triumph over Guilford's Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory at the first- doubles flight. William Driskill and Grayson Burns needed a tiebreak to take the second-doubles contest from the Quakers' Joe Horne and Jay Montague, 8-7 (7-4).

The top-three singles flights were also very close, with two decisions going to the hosts. Matthew Moody downed Robb, 6-3, 5-7, 10-1 in the first-singles match. Guilford's Gregory scored the Quakers' lone point at second singles with a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (1), 10-4 triumph over Michael Moody. Driskill upended Horne in third singles, 6-4 6-4.

The remaining three singles matches were also decided in straight sets, including the fourth-singles contest where Burns topped Montague, 6-2, 6-4.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers close the regular season April 23 at Methodist University.