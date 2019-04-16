Hampden-Sydney Halts Guilford's Men's Tennis Win Streak at Six

Elijah Gregory '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Elijah Gregory '21 (Deanna Lassiter '20 photo)
Guilford
1
Hampden-Sydney
8

Doubles

Matthew Moody / Michael Moody (H-SC)
def. Mason Robb / Elijah Gregory (GC)
8-6
William Driskill / Grayson Burns (H-SC)
def. Joe Horne / Jay Montague (GC)
8-7 (7-4)
Clark Cummings / Tyler Brice (H-SC)
def. Tim Thompson / Logan Glass (GC)
8-2

Singles

Matthew Moody (H-SC)
def. Mason Robb (GC)
6-3, 5-7, 10-1
Elijah Gregory (GC)
def. Michael Moody (H-SC)
6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-1), 10-4
William Driskill (H-SC)
def. Joe Horne (GC)
6-4, 6-4
Grayson Burns (H-SC)
def. Jay Montague (GC)
6-2, 6-4
Clark Cummings (H-SC)
def. Tim Thompson (GC)
6-2, 6-2
Tyler Brice (H-SC)
def. Logan Glass (GC)
6-1, 6-2
full stats
Apr 16, 2019

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va.  – Hampden-Sydney College claimed an 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's tennis win over visiting Guilford College Tuesday.

The Tigers improved to 8-9 with the win, 7-1 in league play. The Quakers (9-5, 8-3 ODAC) saw their six-match winning streak snapped. They will finish no lower than fourth in the ODAC standings.

Hampden-Sydney won all three doubles matches, two by two or fewer games. Matthew Moody and Michael Moody teamed for an 8-6 triumph over Guilford's Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory at the first- doubles flight. William Driskill and Grayson Burns needed a tiebreak to take the second-doubles contest from the Quakers' Joe Horne and Jay Montague, 8-7 (7-4).

The top-three singles flights were also very close, with two decisions going to the hosts. Matthew Moody downed Robb, 6-3, 5-7, 10-1 in the first-singles match. Guilford's Gregory scored the Quakers' lone point at second singles with a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (1), 10-4 triumph over Michael Moody. Driskill upended Horne in third singles, 6-4 6-4.

The remaining three singles matches were also decided in straight sets, including the fourth-singles contest where Burns topped Montague, 6-2, 6-4.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers close the regular season April 23 at Methodist University.

Hampden-Sydney Halts Guilford's Men's Tennis Win Streak at Six
April 16, 2019 Hampden-Sydney Halts Guilford's Men's Tennis Win Streak at Six
Guilford's Mason Robb Named ODAC Men's Tennis player of the Week
April 15, 2019 Guilford's Mason Robb Named ODAC Men's Tennis player of the Week
Men's Tennis Team Stays Hot With Win at Emory & Henry
April 13, 2019 Men's Tennis Team Stays Hot With Win at Emory & Henry
Guilford's Joe Horne Named ODAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week
April 8, 2019 Guilford's Joe Horne Named ODAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week
Quakers Blank Roanoke for Fifth Straight Men's Tennis Win
April 7, 2019 Quakers Blank Roanoke for Fifth Straight Men's Tennis Win
Horne's Heroics Lift Guilford Past Bridgewater in ODAC Men's Tennis
April 6, 2019 Horne's Heroics Lift Guilford Past Bridgewater in ODAC Men's Tennis
Guilford Men's Tennis Team Tops Visiting Lynchburg for Critical ODAC Win
April 3, 2019 Guilford Men's Tennis Team Tops Visiting Lynchburg for Critical ODAC Win
Guilford Edges Randolph-Macon, 5-4, For Key ODAC Men's Tennis Win
April 1, 2019 Guilford Edges Randolph-Macon, 5-4, For Key ODAC Men's Tennis Win
Guilford Dominates Randolph, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
March 30, 2019 Guilford Dominates Randolph, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 29, 2019 Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 23, 2019 Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace
March 17, 2019 Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace
Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory
March 16, 2019 Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory
Guilford Dominates Shenandoah, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
March 13, 2019 Guilford Dominates Shenandoah, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
Men's Tennis Blanks Ferrum For First Dual Match Win
March 9, 2019 Men's Tennis Blanks Ferrum For First Dual Match Win
Guilford Drops Men's Tennis Season Opener to Washington and Lee, 8-1
March 6, 2019 Guilford Drops Men's Tennis Season Opener to Washington and Lee, 8-1
Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
February 7, 2019 Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll