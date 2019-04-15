Guilford's Mason Robb Named ODAC Men's Tennis player of the Week

Mason Robb '20 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Mason Robb '20 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Apr 15, 2019

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College junior Mason Robb earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) Men's Tennis Player of the Week Award Monday. Robb, who also won the prize April 16, 2018, joins teammate Joe Horne as Guilford recipients of the league's weekly honor. Horne won last week's award.

Robb captured all four matches in the Quakers' 2-0 week. Guilford's number-one singles player claimed a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Roanoke College's Grayson White April 7 and downed Emory & Henry College's Brandon McGuire, 6-3, 6-1 April 13. Robb teamed with Elijah Gregory to form the Quakers' top doubles tandem. The pair took an 8-0 decision from Roanoke's White and Jack Fishwick. It defeated Emory & Henry's first-singles tandem of McGuire and Dalton Shipley, 8-1.

Robb shares the team lead for singles' victories this season with an 11-6 overall record. Both Horne and Gregory also have 11 singles wins. Robb is 8-4 in dual matches, including 7-2 in the ODAC. He also shares the team lead with a 10-8 doubles mark, which includes a 9-4 mark in dual-match contests with Gregory, his playing partner.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers (9-4, 8-2 ODAC) have won six straight matches. They visit league-rival Hampden-Sydney College Tuesday (4/14) at 3 p.m. in a match rescheduled from April 14.

Guilford's Mason Robb Named ODAC Men's Tennis player of the Week
April 15, 2019 Guilford's Mason Robb Named ODAC Men's Tennis player of the Week
Men's Tennis Team Stays Hot With Win at Emory & Henry
April 13, 2019 Men's Tennis Team Stays Hot With Win at Emory & Henry
Guilford's Joe Horne Named ODAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week
April 8, 2019 Guilford's Joe Horne Named ODAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week
Quakers Blank Roanoke for Fifth Straight Men's Tennis Win
April 7, 2019 Quakers Blank Roanoke for Fifth Straight Men's Tennis Win
Horne's Heroics Lift Guilford Past Bridgewater in ODAC Men's Tennis
April 6, 2019 Horne's Heroics Lift Guilford Past Bridgewater in ODAC Men's Tennis
Guilford Men's Tennis Team Tops Visiting Lynchburg for Critical ODAC Win
April 3, 2019 Guilford Men's Tennis Team Tops Visiting Lynchburg for Critical ODAC Win
Guilford Edges Randolph-Macon, 5-4, For Key ODAC Men's Tennis Win
April 1, 2019 Guilford Edges Randolph-Macon, 5-4, For Key ODAC Men's Tennis Win
Guilford Dominates Randolph, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
March 30, 2019 Guilford Dominates Randolph, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 29, 2019 Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 23, 2019 Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace
March 17, 2019 Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace
Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory
March 16, 2019 Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory
Guilford Dominates Shenandoah, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
March 13, 2019 Guilford Dominates Shenandoah, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
Men's Tennis Blanks Ferrum For First Dual Match Win
March 9, 2019 Men's Tennis Blanks Ferrum For First Dual Match Win
Guilford Drops Men's Tennis Season Opener to Washington and Lee, 8-1
March 6, 2019 Guilford Drops Men's Tennis Season Opener to Washington and Lee, 8-1
Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
February 7, 2019 Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll