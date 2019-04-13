Men's Tennis Team Stays Hot With Win at Emory & Henry

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Guilford College's men's tennis team won its sixth-straight match Saturday, 9-0, over Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-rival Emory & Henry College. The teams played indoors at the Bristol Racquet and Fitness Club due to unfavorable weather.

Guilford (9-4, 8-2 ODAC) took a 3-0 lead after doubles play. Emory & Henry narrowly missed scoring a point in the third-doubles match. Guilford's Kai Glass and Tim Thompson outlasted the Wasps' Andrew McClung and Brandon McGuire, 8-7 (7-3). The Quakers' Jay Montague and Joe Horne teamed for an 8-5 second-doubles victory over Archer Marlow and Cooper Garrett.

The Quakers cruised in the six singles matches. The fifth and sixth-singles contests were played using a single set. Guilford's Tim Thompson won at fifth singles, 8-4, over Garrett in perhaps the closest of the six singles bouts. Horne and Montague posted straight-set, shutout wins at third-and fourth-singles, respectively,

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers visit league-rival Hampden-Sydney College April 16 in a match rescheduled from April 14 due to the forecast.